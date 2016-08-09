How Anyone Can Launch a Business Idea Quickly and Inexpensively

August 9, 2016 3 min read

Nobody said only techies can launch successful apps, websites or startups. Contrary to what you might think, just about anyone with the right attitude can get the ball rolling in the quirky business of technology, even those who can’t tell how a line of computer code looks like.

Sure, most of the big names in tech like Bill Gates (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Larry Page (Google) conjure images of young, irreverent programmers hacking their way to iconhood. But there are also non-technical luminaries such as Jack Ma (the English teacher who founded Alibaba, the world’s largest retailer) and Steve Jobs (the creative genius behind Apple) who’ve set equally historic milestones in business.

There are many ways to compensate for the lack of technical skills. You can always learn them, partner with people who have them, or get the right tools and techniques that will help you test and launch a business idea on your own.

Here's one of the best tools for non-technical entrepreneurs to plan, build and launch a product: Sprintkick’s Evan Kimbrell launched a new course to show you how it’s done. From the moment your business idea sparked into existence to testing whether the market wants it; and from creating a prototype to building your product on a tight budget, Kimbrell’s 20-hour video course walks you through each step non-techies should take to win a lopsided game.

“The Non-Technical Person's Guide to Building Products & Apps” teaches people with low geek credentials how they can still drive a profitable business out of technology. Packaged in short, bite-size video lectures, the course provides practical tips on business idea validation, wireframing, contracting freelancers, and finding free online tools.

Some Highlights:

Early in the course, Kimbrell shows how to gauge the feasibility of your business idea in terms of budget and technology, and how to tweak the odds to make your idea more feasible.

You’ll learn how to use business tools and resources such as Launchrock, Google Ads, Balsamiq, and Pidoco to create prototypes and wireframes as well as to validate the market demand for your product.

Kimbrell will teach you how to perform key business processes such as competition analysis, A/B Testing, bug fixing, talent contracting, and pitching for investment capital.

Hack your app into existence without learning to code.

A startup founder and venture capitalist, Kimbrell doesn’t know how to code but launched more than 100 apps for small startups and Fortune 100 companies alike. In this course, he shares his entrepreneurial secrets so that you, too, can drive business success quickly and cost-efficiently, regardless of your technical background. Join Evan Kimbrell’s course to get your idea off the ground.

