Entrepreneur Courses

How Anyone Can Launch a Business Idea Quickly and Inexpensively

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Anyone Can Launch a Business Idea Quickly and Inexpensively
Image credit: Shutterstock
Content Provider
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

$15 Course Promo Code: JANUARY1517 Expires Feb 1, 2017 at 9am EST.

Nobody said only techies can launch successful apps, websites or startups. Contrary to what you might think, just about anyone with the right attitude can get the ball rolling in the quirky business of technology, even those who can’t tell how a line of computer code looks like.

Sure, most of the big names in tech like Bill Gates (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Larry Page (Google) conjure images of young, irreverent programmers hacking their way to iconhood. But there are also non-technical luminaries such as Jack Ma (the English teacher who founded Alibaba, the world’s largest retailer) and Steve Jobs (the creative genius behind Apple) who’ve set equally historic milestones in business.

There are many ways to compensate for the lack of technical skills. You can always learn them, partner with people who have them, or get the right tools and techniques that will help you test and launch a business idea on your own.

Here's one of the best tools for non-technical entrepreneurs to plan, build and launch a product: Sprintkick’s Evan Kimbrell launched a new course to show you how it’s done. From the moment your business idea sparked into existence to testing whether the market wants it; and from creating a prototype to building your product on a tight budget, Kimbrell’s 20-hour video course walks you through each step non-techies should take to win a lopsided game.

The Non-Technical Person's Guide to Building Products & Apps” teaches people with low geek credentials how they can still drive a profitable business out of technology. Packaged in short, bite-size video lectures, the course provides practical tips on business idea validation, wireframing, contracting freelancers, and finding free online tools.  

Some Highlights:

  • Early in the course, Kimbrell shows how to gauge the feasibility of your business idea in terms of budget and technology, and how to tweak the odds to make your idea more feasible.
  • You’ll learn how to use business tools and resources such as Launchrock, Google Ads, Balsamiq, and Pidoco to create prototypes and wireframes as well as to validate the market demand for your product.    
  • Kimbrell will teach you how to perform key business processes such as competition analysis, A/B Testing, bug fixing, talent contracting, and pitching for investment capital.

Hack your app into existence without learning to code.

A startup founder and venture capitalist, Kimbrell doesn’t know how to code but launched more than 100 apps for small startups and Fortune 100 companies alike. In this course, he shares his entrepreneurial secrets so that you, too, can drive business success quickly and cost-efficiently, regardless of your technical background. Join Evan Kimbrell’s course to get your idea off the ground. 

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Courses

Secrets to Success as an Entrepreneur with Guy Kawasaki

Entrepreneur Courses

Dan Rather on Journalism and Finding the Truth in the News

Entrepreneur Courses

How To Become an Effective Leader