3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This 23 Year Old Artistic Gymnast

Image credit: PIB
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Today Dipa Karmakar, an artistic gymnast who represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics needs no introduction. At the tender age of 23 she is in the league of athletes such as Sania Nehwal.  

Being a daughter of weight lifter, who found her interest in gymnastic in her childhood days, Karmakar has made her parents proud at every step she has taken. Today, she is the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics, first Indian female gymnast to win a medal at the commonwealth games, first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics after 52 years and the list could go on.

This 23 year old inspire lot of people to strive for their dreams and turn into reality. Our budding entrepreneurs, who in their day to day life fight for their dreams to come true and set their business goal live, can learn a lot from this young gymnast.

So, here are 3 things which every entrepreneur should learn from Karmakar:

1. Dedication towards work:

At the age of 6 Karmakar started practicing gymnastics. But do know, when Karmakar first enrolled in gymnastics classes she had a flat foot which is not good for gymnast. This flat foot affected the springs in her jump and it was the hardest part for her to fix. But her dedication towards her sport and her will to do something big never stopped her. She worked really hard on her foot and the end result you all know.

So being an entrepreneur, it is essential for you to be dedicated towards your goal and strive for it.

2. Winning should be the ultimate goal:

Karmakar teach us very important lesson,winning should be your ultimate goal. Whatever you do your main focus should be on winning it by hook or by cook.        

There was a time when she was a part of the Indian gymnastics contingent at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, where Ashish Kumar won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gymnastics medal. And this was the time when she told herself, ‘I will win it for India in Glasgow four years down the line." And she did it.

3. Know your competitor

The most important rule of any sport and this applies to the business as well. Before entering into the market it important for the business owners, to learn about its competitors, so it’s easy for them to compete with them in healthy manner.

I hope after reading this you get inspired and join her in her journey towards better and bigger achievements in life.

I am doing my bit and would like to send my best wishes to one of the best gymnast as she represents India today for “Women Vault gymnastics” in Olympic Games Rio 2016.

How about you?

