A Flying Food Tray That Follows You Wherever You Go? Sure. Why Not.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wants you to check out his jerky drone.

September 13, 2016 1 min read

Besides our mutual love for the Red Sox, apparently I share something else in common with the team’s star slugger David Ortiz: we both want snacks wherever we go with minimal effort.

Enter the JerkyBot, a drone turned flying food tray. It’s autonomous. It’s hands-free. It’s ridiculous.

The JerkyBot is “part butcher block, part drone, and programmed to follow its user at a specific distance and height, keeping the snack within arm’s reach,” the video explains. The drone’s propellers are covered, so there’s no danger of getting a finger chopped off while casually reaching for a snack. That’s a good thing.

While you might think the JerkyBot is the best real-world application of drone technology you’ve seen yet, don’t get too excited: JerkyBot is actually a clever ad for Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. Ortiz (better known as Big Papi) is one of the company’s athlete partners.

You had me at flying jerky.