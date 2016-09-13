Far Out Tech

A Flying Food Tray That Follows You Wherever You Go? Sure. Why Not.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wants you to check out his jerky drone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Besides our mutual love for the Red Sox, apparently I share something else in common with the team’s star slugger David Ortiz: we both want snacks wherever we go with minimal effort.

Enter the JerkyBot, a drone turned flying food tray. It’s autonomous. It’s hands-free. It’s ridiculous.

Check out the video above to see it in action.

Related: Check Out Bubba Watson's Crazy Golf Cart Jetpack

The JerkyBot is “part butcher block, part drone, and programmed to follow its user at a specific distance and height, keeping the snack within arm’s reach,” the video explains. The drone’s propellers are covered, so there’s no danger of getting a finger chopped off while casually reaching for a snack. That’s a good thing.

While you might think the JerkyBot is the best real-world application of drone technology you’ve seen yet, don’t get too excited: JerkyBot is actually a clever ad for Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. Ortiz (better known as Big Papi) is one of the company’s athlete partners.

You had me at flying jerky.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Far Out Tech

These Absolutely Frightening Robots Will Give You Nightmares

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Ride a Drone Dressed As Santa