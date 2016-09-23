International Business

Apple and America's Tax-Revenue Giveaway

U.S. companies operating abroad pay less U.S. tax when they pay foreign taxes as well. What's wrong with this picture?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple and America's Tax-Revenue Giveaway
Image credit: Pres Panayotov / Shutterstock
Senior Fellow, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When the European Commission recently recently declared that Apple’s tax rate in Ireland was unfairly low and that the company should have to pay $14.5 billion in back taxes, that ruling triggered a hearty round of applause from critics such as former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Related: Why Corporate Tax Reform Is Not Enough

The case, Warren and Reich contend, proves that the United States is not collecting enough revenue from its multinational corporations. But the truth is, it illustrates the dangers of having the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's highest tax rate.

To understand the significance of the Commission’s decision, we should consider four things.

First, the United States is one of the few countries that fully taxes the foreign income of its corporations. The current rate of 35 percent creates a large tax liability for U.S. companies, regardless of where they operate. The only consolation is that the system allows those companies to avoid double taxation by deducting the taxes they pay abroad from their U.S. obligations, when they bring their profits back to the United States.

Second, this country does not tax foreign income until it is brought home. And because many American technology companies have actually delayed doing this, the impression that emerges is that they are undertaxed and could easily afford to pay more.

Third, many European countries believe that the current rules for valuing transactions among corporate subsidiaries allow American companies to avoid paying taxes on the profits they make from European consumers. These so-called “transfer-pricing” rules are supposed to replicate prices that independent companies would agree to, but critics question whether that’s how it works in practice. 

Fourth, many policymakers in Brussels have sought to dampen the pressure to lower tax rates in order to attract foreign and domestic investment. The Commission’s decision gives them the opportunity to address both concerns at once.

Related: Report: Apple to Pay Italy $348 Million to Settle Tax Fraud Case

A country that raises its corporate tax rate normally would have to worry about its domestic companies moving to foreign lower-tax jurisdictions. Indeed, as the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (where I am a fellow) has documented, many economic studies have shown a negative relationship between tax rates on the one hand, and productive investment, jobs and innovation on the other.

But for U.S. multinationals, that’s not so much the case. Because the United States taxes all of those companies' worldwide earnings -- and because our system allows them to deduct foreign taxes from their U.S. obligations -- they know they will eventually have to pay 35 percent of their profits, no matter what. This means that Apple may not care very much about which country gets the revenue. Apple, in fact, has less incentive to move toward low-tax countries just for the sake of it.

An unfortunate consequence of this scenario, however, is that if other countries can effectively target their tax laws toward American companies like Apple, they can then safely slice off larger shares of the companies’ U.S. tax liabilities. The Commission’s decision thus invites more European nations to do exactly that -- and it will come at the expense of U.S. taxpayers, not shareholders.

Warren is among those who have implied that the Commission would not have reached its ruling if the United States had not allowed Apple to defer paying taxes on foreign profits. In truth, however, the Commission’s logic does not depend upon whether or when this country imposes its tax. Even if Apple had faced an immediate U.S. tax of 35 percent, the Commission would presumably still have found that the company’s tax-planning did comply with transfer-pricing rules and that the low Irish tax rate constituted forbidden state aid.

The large sum of unrepatriated earnings that results just makes it easier for Apple now to pay a large tax liability to Europe; it does not have to scramble to raise the cash. But eliminating deferral this way will not change the underlying fact that high U.S. tax rates encourage other countries to collect more revenue from American companies, because foreign tax payments lower their U.S. tax liabilities.

Outside the United States, most international tax law is based on taxing profits where they are earned. There is no question that countries should reform the complex rules now governing transfer-pricing for transactions within multinationals. For the last several years, the Obama administration has been participating in a multilateral effort to address base erosion and profit shifting (known as “BEPS”) among multinationals.

But if the Commission is now going to unilaterally impose new understandings that calculate tax liability using other criteria, such as sales or payroll, rather than profits, then the goals of the BEPS process are moot. The United States should suspend its participation in the effort until it resolves this dispute with the Commission.

Related: Too Bad We're Number 1: High U.S. Corporate Tax Fuels Capital Flight

The Commission’s position on the taxing of U.S. technology firms is clear: The organization believes that those companies’ European tax liabilities should rise, even if their worldwide tax payments do not. This represents a direct threat to U.S. tax revenues. The federal government needs to aggressively fight this revenue grab and insist on compliance with existing tax treaties and transfer-price regulations. Otherwise, U.S. taxpayers will end up losing a lot more.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

International Business

Alibaba's Chief Growth Officer On 3 Critical Challenges For International Companies

International Business

4 Simple Steps to Begin Building an International Brand

International Business

How Living and Learning Abroad Makes You a Better Entrepreneur