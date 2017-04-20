Franchises

Starbucks Barista Serves Up Viral Unicorn Frappucino Rant

Watch as a young man who claims to work at Starbucks laments having 'unicorn crap' up his nose.
Image credit: Starbucks
As the world learned yesterday, for a limited time, Starbucks is serving something called the Unicorn Frappucino, a purple and blue concoction that magically turns pink when you stir it.

In its press release, Starbucks explains that it is “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle.”

What the press release doesn’t mention is the heaping helping of bitterness that the baristas tasked with serving it are adding to the mix. After a long day of unicorning, Braden Burson, who claims to be a barista, served up a rant about the aftermath of its popularity, saying in part, "I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life."

As a man who once worked at McDonald’s and carried the stink of Big Macs with me long after my shift ended, I feel his pain. Sort of. Man up a little here, Braden. Some people would pay good money to be covered in unicorn goo!

Watch his rant below, and let us know what you think. 

