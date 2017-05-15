Lyft

Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

It's a big step forward for autonomous ridesharing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars
Image credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid via engadget
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Waymo just got a ton of help in its bid to make self-driving cars a common sight on public roads. The Alphabet-owned company and Lyft have forged a deal that will see the two work together on self-driving cars, both for development and for test projects. The exact terms aren't clear, but both have strong incentives to team up.

Waymo tells the New York Times that it's about helping autonomous tech "reach more people, in more places." For Lyft, meanwhile, it's about getting access to the "best self-driving technology" and speeding up its plans for autonomous ridesharing.

The Times's Mike Isaac adds that Lyft's pacts with both Waymo and GM are non-exclusive, so it doesn't have to worry about treading on one of its partners' toes.

It's safe to say the agreement is a coup for Lyft in more ways than one. This fast-tracks its strategy, of course, but it's also a particularly deep blow against its arch-nemesis Uber. Travis Kalanick's firm has not only been accused of swiping Waymo's technology, but now has to watch as Waymo runs into the open arms of its ridesharing rival. Even though Lyft's existing coverage is small, it could claim a huge advantage over Uber if it's the first of the two with a widely available (not to mention trustworthy) self-driving option. Would you rather hope there's a driver available at 2 a.m., or know that a robotic car is always ready to take you home?

For Waymo, this is a good sign that its driverless tech is evolving into more than just a grand experiment. While it already has a deal with Fiat Chrysler (and the potential for one with Honda), that's not the same as offering actual service. The Lyft collaboration gives Waymo's efforts a clearer purpose: it knows there's a large customer willing to use its technology the moment it's ready for public consumption. That, in turn, could help you hop into an autonomous Lyft car sooner than you might have expected.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lyft

Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

Lyft

Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities

Lyft

Lyft Replaces Glowstache With Amp Dashboard Light