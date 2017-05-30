My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SMEs

Top 5 Things SMEs Should Know About GST

Elimination of entry tax at state borders will lead to increased efficiency of inter-state logistics
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Top 5 Things SMEs Should Know About GST
Image credit: Shutterstock
Managing Director, Alankit ltd
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Small and Medium Enterprises had so far, not often been on the premise of technological advancements. But with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, SMEs will have to up their game and make way for technological advancements and transferring their billing and invoicing processes to online. 

Here are a few points that an SME should keep in mind with the rollout of GST:

1. GST will simplify setting up of SMEs and MSMEs as procedural fees and costs of compliance with the overall indirect taxation framework are set to shrink significantly. A unified tax system across states will ensure appropriate transfer of tax credits irrespective of the buyer and seller’s physical locations.

2. Elimination of entry tax at state borders will lead to increased efficiency of inter-state logistics. Newer supply chain algorithms will emerge to map the new framework and minimize landed cost.

3. GST has also done away with the unclear distinction between goods and services. This will go a long way in reducing litigation and tax-evasion opportunities. GST requires every tax-paying entity to self-assess tax and file its returns on a monthly and an annual basis. Returns are to be filed electronically which will reduce errors and lapses.

4. Currently, no excise duty is payable by manufacturers with gross turnover under INR 1.5 crore. But under GST, any entity that supplies goods and services and whose turnover exceeds Rs 20 lakh will have to register in every state where it conducts business. For special category states, the turnover threshold is Rs 10 lakh.

5. GST filings will reduce risk, help SMEs in securing credit. It will help make invoicing and data analytics around businesses more credible. The GST filings are expected to be one of the most significant data points for flow-based lending, given the authenticity and complete information of an SME’s financial health.

Flow-based lending entails lending based on cash flows of a company as opposed to collateral or asset-based lending. GST data will become the largest repository of verifiable cash flows and transactions of business.  Small businesses will be able to provide a secure, verifiable trail of transactions in their supply chain. This will complete the data footprint of an SME and will complete the picture of a SME’s financial health.                             

GST data of SMEs can not only reduce costs but can also speed up the process of underwriting and lending. Potential SME borrowers can provide real time, secure and verifiable data of their GST filings. It will save on the costs of verification and will also cut down delays in processing of loans.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SMEs

Exhibitions - The Important Economic Tool for SMEs

SMEs

SMEs: Small in Business, But Get Big on Cybersecurity

SMEs

Latest Tech Trends of 2018 Taking Over SMEs