Ankit Agarwal
Managing Director, Alankit ltd
Ankit Agarwal is the Managing Director of Alankit ltd. Alankit is a GSP (GST Suvidha Providers) which is working rigorously to train its employees and align external environment and ecosystem for smooth roll-out of GST across India.
Latest
How has GST Revolutionised India's Economy
GST has been a great attempt by the government to formulate a robust taxation system to protect the rights of 1.35 billion Indians against the likely inflation due to the implementation of GST
It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST
a little bit of patience and investment of time will help GST offer benefits to the economy like never before
Top 5 Things SMEs Should Know About GST
Elimination of entry tax at state borders will lead to increased efficiency of inter-state logistics