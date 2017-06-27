Lessons From a Scrappy Business: 3 Roles You Can Sacrifice in the Early Stages

On June 3, 2017, Alex Honnold rocked (pun intended) the climbing world with the first-ever “free solo” ascent of the monolithic El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. He climbed nearly 3,000 feet of slick granite, without safety gear, ropes, or a partner -- and without a Plan B.

While Honnold spent years preparing for and scaling the western face with safety gear, his June ascent -- spoiler alert: Yes, he survived -- was something that had never been done before. At the right moment, he knew he just had to grab on and go.

Honnold’s feat was instructive for entrepreneurs. Too often, startup founders fail to launch because they experience a kind of preparation paralysis. They refuse to begin without having every contingency covered.

The truth is, though, that you often need to just start climbing. "Time to market" is one of the biggest factors in startups' success or failure. If you too delay too long, the rapid innovations of the market will outpace you.

Getting the feel of the rock beneath you

When I launched YieldStreet, the online lending industry was in its infancy, with a few leading companies and many unknowns. We didn’t know whether we’d develop the best product in a year’s time, but we saw an opening.

We began coding on January 5, 2015, and launched that April -- just three months in -- because we knew we had to get our product out there. The first iteration wasn’t perfect, and it may not have been pretty, but we figured out ways to adapt and refine our process along the way.

As Honnold made his way up El Capitan and its occasional expanses of glassy rock, he too had to adapt to the circumstances. He couldn’t know with certainty the condition of the rock until he was there and on it, without ropes or a safety net. In the same way, you can’t know how the market will respond to your product until it’s actually out there.

The people who launched Facebook, for example, never knew it would become a primary source of news when it launched. Mark Zuckerberg may not have even considered the platform’s immense ecommerce potential.

Instead, when Facebook began, it was geared toward helping college students make connections by “friending” each other and liking and commenting on posts. The greater potential of the site became evident only later, after the company had observed how customers were using it.

What you can leave behind and find later.

That kind of market feedback is critical to the evolution or scaling of any business. However, you may have to make some sacrifices during your own prelaunch hustle to initiate that kind of constructive dialogue with your consumers.