9 Ways to Work With Difficult People (Infographic)

Effectively navigate tensions in the workplace to improve your day and your career with these tips.

October 8, 2017 1 min read

Co-worker tensions account for about 80 percent of workplace difficulties, but fortunately there are many simple tactics to make life at the office easier.

How Talking to Yourself Can Help You Be More Successful

Psychologists have found that a threat to a person’s self-esteem can quite literally feel like a threat to survival, so it’s important to encourage open and positive dialogue with colleagues to get your point across rather than igniting a flame.

Plus, staying in control of your emotions won’t only improve your mood at the workplace, but help you advance your career. Industry leaders say that they place an emphasis on being emotionally appropriate, a tactic that leads to more productivity when employees can focus on business decisions rather than desk disputes.

From maintaining eye contact to focusing on being positive, the NetCredit infographic below delivers tips and tricks to forge healthy co-worker relationships, no matter how eccentric they may be.

Related video: Do You Have the 7 Qualities of a Great Leader?