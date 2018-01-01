Emily Conklin

Emily Conklin

Reporting Intern
Emily Conklin is a reporting intern at Entrepreneur.com. She is currently a sophomore at New York University pursuing a double major in journalism and urban design & architecture studies. 

Entrepreneurs

Inspiration from the woman of Shark Tank on how to start, and succeed, at being your own boss.
3 min read
Infographics

What your favorite plots and your next business presentation should have in common.
1 min read
Infographics

Use these tactics to be a standout at the office and put a bigger paycheck within reach.
1 min read
Leadership

The NBA star's words of wisdom on motivation, mindset and the path to success.
3 min read
Infographics

Here's how your business can use video to better engage your audience and tell your brand's story.
1 min read
Infographics

There are some simple tactics to help your enterprise gain a foothold with this technology and reap the benefits.
1 min read
Leadership

The CEO of Apple shares his insights into life and business, and how he takes a bite out of life every day.
3 min read
Lifestyle

The co-founder of Microsoft and dedicated philanthropist reveals what he read this year and why you should read these books, too.
4 min read
Lifestyle

Why taking time for solitude benefits you and your brain.
2 min read
Infographics

An investment in predictive analytics may give your business the competitive advantage it needs.
1 min read
Infographics

Why scientists are investing billions into gambling robots, and where it may lead us.
1 min read
Finance

You can also compare your profits by the second with this online calculator.
1 min read
Inspirational Quotes

The man behind health snack brand KIND on how to find success through purpose.
3 min read
Infographics

Steps to solving conference call woes and make the most of your meetings.
1 min read
Infographics

The world's biggest brands are marketing with Instagram, and you can, too.
1 min read
