My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

BizWorld UAE Brings KidPreneur Challenge 2017 To Dubai

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BizWorld UAE Brings KidPreneur Challenge 2017 To Dubai
Image credit: BizWorld UAE
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BizWorld UAE, an organization that imparts entrepreneurial skills to children, is organizing its inaugural edition of the KidPreneur Challenge, set to take place in Dubai in the month of December. If you think your child has a brilliant business idea or that they need to experience financial responsibility, the KidPreneur Challenge 2017 encourages them to apply with their ideas. The top 50 out of these applicants will get to make a 3-minute pitch in in a Shark Tank-style format to a renowned jury panel, who will select the grand prize winners.

Open to all the BizWorld UAE graduates and students in the UAE up to the age of 14, the applicants can be individuals or teams of maximum 4 members. The finalists for the Challenge, organized in association with Entrepreneur Middle East, will be chosen and notified by BizWorld UAE team by November 25, 2017, and the grand prize winners will be picked based on the “creativity, viability and marketability of their businesses” as judged in the pitch competition.

To apply, the individual/team must send in a 50-word brief of their business idea along with contact information to info@bizworlduae.org or as a direct message to their Facebook page here. According to BizWorld UAE, the pitch must necessarily contain personal details of individual or team, specifics of their business idea, the problem the idea is aiming to solve, the product/solution design, why they should be chosen, biggest learning etc. Hurry and apply, as the deadline for applying is December 7, 2017!

Related: Making The Case For Kids To Have An Entrepreneurship Education

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Why This Entrepreneur Stuck With Her Startup Even When Her Employees Told Her to Quit

The Digest

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy

Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It