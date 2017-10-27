BizWorld UAE Brings KidPreneur Challenge 2017 To Dubai

October 27, 2017 2 min read

BizWorld UAE, an organization that imparts entrepreneurial skills to children, is organizing its inaugural edition of the KidPreneur Challenge, set to take place in Dubai in the month of December. If you think your child has a brilliant business idea or that they need to experience financial responsibility, the KidPreneur Challenge 2017 encourages them to apply with their ideas. The top 50 out of these applicants will get to make a 3-minute pitch in in a Shark Tank-style format to a renowned jury panel, who will select the grand prize winners.

Open to all the BizWorld UAE graduates and students in the UAE up to the age of 14, the applicants can be individuals or teams of maximum 4 members. The finalists for the Challenge, organized in association with Entrepreneur Middle East, will be chosen and notified by BizWorld UAE team by November 25, 2017, and the grand prize winners will be picked based on the “creativity, viability and marketability of their businesses” as judged in the pitch competition.

To apply, the individual/team must send in a 50-word brief of their business idea along with contact information to info@bizworlduae.org or as a direct message to their Facebook page here. According to BizWorld UAE, the pitch must necessarily contain personal details of individual or team, specifics of their business idea, the problem the idea is aiming to solve, the product/solution design, why they should be chosen, biggest learning etc. Hurry and apply, as the deadline for applying is December 7, 2017!

