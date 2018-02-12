Apply Now for Our Top Company Cultures List

Be a part of our annual list celebrating companies where employee advancement, happiness and health comes first.

February 12, 2018 3 min read

Entrepreneur, along with Energage, an employee engagement platform, is on the hunt for high-performance cultures across America to be part of our third-annual Top Company Cultures list

No, we aren’t looking for businesses that brag about their nap pods, kegs or Ping Pong tournaments. Rather, our Top Company Cultures list celebrates cultures that help employees excel by encouraging them to take their career to the next level, fosters innovation, exceeds expectations and gets results.

Our Top Company Cultures list dives into four integral areas of a business: the basics (including work-life balance, training and expectations), engagement, leadership and the health of the organization.

Does your company take these facets seriously? If so, we want to hear from you.

Company requirements:

At least 35 employees

Founded before Feb. 2016

Currently led by the founder, who has at least 10 percent ownership of company. (The founder doesn't need to be active on a day-to-day basis, but should have some role in the company, such as board member or advisor.)

Headquartered in the U.S. (If you are a global company, we will only survey your U.S. employees)

Company email addresses only (no Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, etc.)

Franchises should only count and survey their corporate employees

To get started, just head over to our application page and begin answering the preliminary questions. (It should take five minutes tops.) If you meet our minimum requirements, our partner Energage will contact you to set up the process for surveying your employees. Don’t worry, during the entire process, survey staffers will be there to answer any questions you may have. (We also have a handy FAQ section, too.)

Those who make the list will be featured on Entrepreneur.com and in Entrepreneur magazine, the premiere entrepreneurial media brand in the country. Not only will this provide an amazing opportunity to let the world know about your standout culture, but it can also be used as a recruiting tool, help build brand awareness and boost employee morale.

The submission is completely free, and all participating companies will receive a complimentary Survey SnapShot which includes a summary of your organization’s overall health, highlights of your high-performance culture and insights into suggested improvements. You also have the opportunity to upgrade with Energage to receive a more in-depth analysis of your survey results. (This is completely optional and will not affect your scoring or ranking).

The last day to apply for the list is April 20 and the list will be published this fall on Entrepreneur.

Head over to the application to get started!