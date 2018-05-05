Secrets to Achieving a Work-Life Balance When Working With Your Spouse

A good partnership can make a huge difference to your work.

May 5, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Working with your spouse can be the best thing that could ever happen to you. Most people think it is advantageous to share your professional life with the other half because you share the same experience on a day-to-day basis. Well, the grass is not always greener on the other side. Sometimes, the couples working in the same organization find it difficult to maintain a work-life balance, which eventually results in a never-ending argument.

Entrepreneur India lists out few tips on maintaining a work-life balance for couples that work together

Set Boundaries In Relationship:

According to Rajeev Surana, Co-founder, Colour Me Mad, Couples working together need to define their boundaries and ensure they stick to work responsibilities demarcated for each of them.

“In our case, my spouse Trishla handles design & production whereas I handle finance & marketing ensuring we stick to our strengths. But you will have your share of arguments and heated moments but as long as the discussions are objective and in the interest of the company it should be taken in the right spirit,” said Surana

One tends to carry on work related issues outside office. Surana believes one should be conscious to not discuss work matters in the presence of family.

Establish a Sense of Mutual Respect:

A good partnership can make a huge difference to your work. Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro.com feels having your spouse as work partner allows one to take more risks as the other is always there to support and balance everything.

“I don’t think there are any negatives of working with a spouse; however my advice to couples who are working or who want to work together would be that a sense of mutual respect and encouragement should form the crux of any partnership,” said Bhargava

Talking about her relationship with her husband Rohan Bhargava,Co-founder, CashKaro.com, she shared “ The fact that we respect each other as individuals and professionals is at the heart of our success as a couple entrepreneur. We both don’t have egos and we never say – I told you so! We let each other make mistakes and learn. The space we give each other to grow, and to do our own thing really defines our togetherness.”

Do What Makes You Happy:

Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Creative Director, Centre for Creative Excellence, emphasized that achieving work-life balance when working with a spouse can indeed get tricky and disruptive.

“I do not believe in clever fixes like ‘no official talks after 6 pm’ etc. They don’t work, definitely not in the long run. It’s much better to actually accept and be in complete peace with the fact that work will flow into life and life will flow into work. And yet in the midst of all this, find time for other pursuits, travel, food and everything else that can bring happiness for both and the family,” said Bhattacharjee.

Have Your ‘Me’ Time:

For Vijayalakshmi Nachiar, Co-founder & Creative Director of Ethicus, the main mantra to maintain a work-life balance is ‘Define your role clearly’.

“Role clarity is a must and one should take out some 'me' time. Have a hobby that is separate from your spouse. This will give you some time away from each other. This is very important because too much of each other is very dangerous & unhealthy,” she said.