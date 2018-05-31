Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies of 2018
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
This story appears in the June 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
What makes a company brilliant? There’s no single answer, so we started with a question: “What in the past year made us say, ‘That’s brilliant!’?”
To compile this, the 2018 edition of our 100 Brilliant Company list, we explored boundary-pushing entrepreneurship -- from Kevin Hart challenging comedy’s pecking order to big risks, fresh employee perks and meaningful social missions.
This year we broke down our 100 Brilliant Companies into various categories, including marketing, leaders, services and more.
Click on the below lists to get inspired:
Marketing Message
Here are 10 genius marketing campaigns that went viral.
Growth Strategy
Learn about the 10 insanely clever ways these companies grew their business.
Product Innovation
See the 10 product innovations you need on your radar right now.
New Services
Here are 10 new services that'll make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?"
Leaders and Leadership
Are you looking for great leadership? These 10 companies are leading the way.
Compensation and HR Programs
From free genetic screening to a maternity concierge program, these 10 companies go above and beyond for their employees.
Social Mission
Here are 10 companies that are doing good while doing well.
What Investors Are Watching
Learn why investors are closely watching these 20 companies.
Winning Personalities
Check out the 10 celebrities putting their name on big-name brands.