Boost Your Site's Google Ranking With This $20 SEO Software

SERPStash Premium breaks good SEO down into three easy steps.

December 3, 2018 2 min read

There's a running joke among marketing professionals that the best place to hide a dead body is on page two of Google search results. That's because research has shown that 75 percent of people don't read beyond the first search engine results page (SERP).

Translation: If your website doesn't rank high on Google, no one's looking at it.

Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the solution to such lackluster online visibility. By implementing a variety of SEO best practices—inbound linking, for instance—one can improve both the quantity and the quality of traffic going to a site.

Not sure where to get started? Not to worry. SERPstash Premium makes SEO simple by breaking it down into three easy steps:

Analyzing industry keywords (and the competitors who are also using them).

Researching the pages that are backlinking to your own site.

Running an audit of your site.

The software features 21 tools that can push you further toward the coveted first page of SERPs, including a test that determines whether your pages are considered "mobile-friendly"—an important tidbit given how mobile traffic has officially surpassed desktop traffic.

