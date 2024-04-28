📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Cooking at home can be great for busy professionals because it's budget-friendly, easier to stay healthy, and meditative. Whether you're a home cook or an entrepreneur on the hunt for a unique gift that could stand out to a colleague, potential business partner, or friend, this limited-time deal is well worth checking out.

This Seido Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set comes with a gift box and is on sale for $109.97 (reg. $429). These high-quality knives are made with very durable and strong high-carbon stainless steel. Their forged construction incorporates a sloped bolster and acute 15° angles (compared to the typical 25° seen more commonly with Western knives).

This set includes the following knives:

  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" slicing knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 7" cleaver
  • 7" Santoku knife
  • 5" Santoku knife
  • 6" boning knife
  • 3.5" paring knife

To add an air of high-class presentation to this deal, it also comes with a stylish gift box that can securely store the knives for travel or passing on to a business partner.

This set has an impressive 4.6/5 star average rating among verified purchasers. One recent perfect five-out-of-five star review reads, "Affordable price. Excellent workmanship. Fast shipment. Overall, great product that's hard to beat."

Discover the quality of a high-end set of knives to improve your home cooking, or gift them to someone you work with.

