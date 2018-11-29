Holidays

Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)

Most Americans worry about online shopping scams, but few take active steps to protect themselves.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)
Image credit: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

It's the most wonderful time of the year...to shop from our couches. Online shopping dominated this past Black Friday, and Cyber Monday became the single biggest sales day in U.S. history, pulling in $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. No question about it: we are addicted to shopping while sitting on our butts. And while most of us are aware of the potential risks of fraud and identity theft, in a survey of online shoppers conducted by CreditWise from Capital One, only 17 percent of Americans took any action to protect themselves.

Jeff Amster, Managing Vice President and Head of Emerging Segments at Capital One, shared more takeaways from the survey (see infographic below), as well as some easy steps we can all take to help keep our identities and credit scores safe.

What is the biggest mistake you see consumers make around the holidays?

One of the easiest mistakes consumers can make is not shopping on secure sites, which are indicated by a URL that begins with “https” or an image of a padlock in the address bar to indicate the site is indeed secure. No matter how good the deal, shopping on unsecure sites isn’t worth the risk of exposing your personal information.

What is the best way to protect yourself?

What consumers may not know is that monitoring their credit and keeping tabs on their personal information can be easy with a free app like CreditWise, which automatically sends users alerts from Experian and TransUnion, tracks their social security number and scans the dark web for your information all in one place.

We also recommend making simple changes like signing up for purchase notifications through your bank or credit card company to flag when your card is used to make a purchase and consider changing your passwords to passphrases, which are typically more complex and harder for hackers to crack, while also being easier to remember. For example, instead of using a singular password (i.e. credit), you might use a complete phrase or sentence (i.e. checkyourcreditscore).

Check out these main takeaways from the CreditWise from Capital One survey:

 

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Holidays

7 Ways to Manage Employee Holiday Time Off

Holidays

Holiday 2018 Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion. Here's Other Eye-Popping Numbers You Need to Know.

Holidays

A Shark-Tank Backed Christmas Entrepreneur's Tips for Pitching and Staying Calm