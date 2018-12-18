Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle

Boost your resume's skills section with fluency in the top CRM.

December 18, 2018 3 min read

For the secret sauce behind 150,000 companies' customer service success—including 83 percent of Fortune 500 firms—look no further than Salesforce, a customer relationship management (CRM) system that gives businesses detailed overviews of their customers to help them better connect with them.

Salesforce is unique in that it's cloud-based, meaning it lets users track customer activity, organize personalized marketing campaigns, collaborate among teams, and manage communities from anywhere and on any device; it's a completely streamlined experience. And with a bit of training in Salesforce's platform, you could be jockeying for a bankable new gig (and an impressive new line on your résumé, at the very least): In one survey, certified Salesforce professionals made $17,250 more annually than their uncertified counterparts.

Fasttrack yourself to such professional success with 65 hours of learning through the Salesforce Certification Training Bundle. On sale for a limited time, it includes eight classes that cover the platform's various ins and outs:

Salesforce Einstein Discovery: Introduction to AI and Data Science (a $39.99 value)

Over the course of 26 lectures, you'll get a comprehensive run-down of Salesforce's capability to perform automated AI and data science tasks, which eliminate a need for coding.

Salesforce Service Cloud Consultant Certification Course (a $199.99 value)

By the time you complete this 115-lesson class on designing and deploying customer service solutions using Salesforce's Service Cloud and OmniChannel features, you'll be more than ready to get certified as a Salesforce Service Cloud Consultant.

Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant Certification Course (a $199.99 value)

Ace the Sales Cloud Consultant certification exam with this 11-hour course covering different aspects of Salesforce's performance management tool, including Salesforce Lightning page configuration and creating opportunity record types.

Introduction to Salesforce Certification and Career Planning (a $20 value)

Explore the various certifications and career opportunities made available by a Salesforce education with this 17-lecture course that includes résumé tips and resources.

Complete Salesforce & Salesforce1 New User Training Course (a $40 value)

If you aspire to lead a company's Salesforce initiative one day, this class will get you properly up to speed on what it takes to manage accounts, market to new demographics, utilize the Salesforce1 mobile app, and other relevant skills across 59 lectures.

Salesforce Lightning Experience User Training (a $20 value)

Dive head-first into brand new Salesforce Lightning Experience interface with the help of this three-hour class featuring insights on its new reports and dashboards.

The Complete Salesforce Administrator Certification Course (a $195 value)

A study guide for the Salesforce Administrator Certification Exam and hands-on experience with Salesforce's interface are both included in this 77-lesson course.

Salesforce Platform App Builder Developer 401 Certification (a $195 value)

This 20-hour course is modeled after the official study guide for the Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification exam. Translation: It covers just about everything you need to know to pass said exam, from workflow automation procedures to setting up security permissions.

