7-Eleven

Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face

Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

In one way or another, the job of the cashier looks doomed to disappear. Amazon is already pushing for cashierless experiences through its Go stores, and now convenience store chain 7-Eleven is embracing facial recognition to make paying as easy as looking into a camera.

As The Mainichi reports, 7-Eleven has opened up a trial store in Tokyo's Minato Ward which is home to the NEC Group. Rather than requiring cashiers, cash, credit cards, or even contactless smartphone payments, this 7-Eleven just requires your face for payment. The store is open to the 6,000 or so NEC employees based narby and requires each have their face scanned and stored to enable the system to work.

Related: Richard Branson Thinks the 9-5 Workday Grind Will Disappear

Once registered on the system, a shopper can approach a self-checkout area where their items are scanned. But when it comes time to pay, they are asked to look into a camera while the system searches for a match. Once found, the total is automatically deducted from that person's NEC salary.

The collaboration between 7-Eleven and NEC to launch this new store makes sense seeing as NEC developed the facial recognition technology that makes it possible. 7-Eleven is quite experienced at using facial recognition technology. All 11,000 of 7-Eleven's stores in Thailand already use it to monitor store traffic, product stock, customer emotion, and to help suggest the most appropriate products to customers.

If the trial proves successful, 7-Eleven plans to roll out the option of paying with your face to small-scale outlets located inside office buildings. This is similar to what Amazon has planned after it recently launched an experimental compact version of its Go store in Seattle.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

7-Eleven

Why 7-Eleven Franchisees May Have to Pay Another $50,000 and Work on Christmas

7-Eleven

How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy