Get Fluent in 'Tableau' with This $12 Training Bundle

December 27, 2018 3 min read

A recent survey revealed that data scientists spend about 80 percent of their time on data prep, the same task three out of four respondents cited as the most boring part of their gig. Sounds like the "sexiest job of the 21st century" isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Nevertheless, helping professionals get through the oft-complex and tedious process of poring over data is the reason why Tableau exists. Founded in 2003, the Seattle-based software company streamlines the task of data analysis with a user-friendly platform that creates clean, interactive visualizations within seconds. Featuring a speedy drag-and-drop format and flexible sharing options, Tableau is simple enough to use within a small company lacking an entire data viz department, yet it packs enough power to handle even the largest organizations' projects. And not only that, but its charts, maps, and graphs are useful in a variety of industries, from media to hospitality to retail to finance—heck, even Chipotle is using Tableau.

Get a leg up in this unparalleled tool spanning fields, business structures, and applications by enrolling in the Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle, a five-part education on the data viz software's latest edition that just went on sale in the Entrepreneur Store. Included are the following courses:

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 1 (a $124.99 value)

Find out how to get started with Tableau 10 via this 32-lecture class, which will show you how the software can be used to turn information into actionable insights in the forms of KPI text tables, waterfall charts, population pyramids, and other visuals.

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 2 (a $124.99 value)

Build upon the previous course with two hours of training on how to refine your data into interactive dashboards and story points with Tableau 10.

Mastering Tableau 10 (a $94.99 value)

Spanning five hours, this foundational course will show you how to use Tableau to solve complicated queries visually and utilize its new Data Prep features.

Tableau For Absolute Beginners (a $79 value)

Feeling a bit overwhelmed? Zip through this two-hour class covering Tableau installation, dashboards, and other must-know basics.

Tableau 10 Desktop Training (a $199.99 value)

Get hands-on experience in data viz with 72 lessons on Tableau's Desktop software, in which you'll transform downloadable practice datasets into charts, maps, and more.

