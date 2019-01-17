Become an Expert in Microsoft Excel for Less Than $35

You'll be well prepared for the Excel certification exam upon completing this training.

Unlike most other things with origins in the mid-1980s, Microsoft Excel is still relevant today, and to an impressive degree. According to a recent study conducted by SourceMedia Research for the software firm Paxata, 68 percent of modern businesses use Excel as their primary data profiling and prep tool. Not too bad for a 34-year-old spreadsheet program.

So what does that mean for you? Well, if you know how to use Excel, it means you've got a valuable skill set in the eyes of prospective employers. And if you're certified in Excel? That's even better: Those credentials can be used to leverage a higher salary or better position; at the very least, the certification will make you stand out in competitive applicant pools when you're job hunting.

For just the next few days, the Entrepreneur Store is making it easy to prepare for the Excel certification exam by offering discounted access to the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. Featuring more than 30 hours of learning, this essential education dissects Excel's diverse uses across six classes of varying difficulty levels.

Here's what's included:

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions (a $195 value)

Hone your understanding of Excel's advanced formulas and analytics functions with this hands-on class. Divided into 93 different lectures, its six hours of training will teach you how to build and implement dynamic Excel dashboards to crunch numbers like a pro.

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization, Excel Charts & Graphs (a $175 value)

Spoiler alert: Excel isn't just a spreadsheet and analytics program — it's a data viz tool, too. This class dives into its latest data visualization mechanisms and techniques with interactive, hands-on demos and exercises.

Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX (a $175 value)

Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) are Excel's ultra-efficient data modeling and business tools. In this seven-hour course, you'll find out how to use said tools to explore database design and normalization, analyze data models, and more.

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables (a $175 value)

Capable of organizing and analyzing raw data quickly to help users uncover trends, Excel's Pivot Table feature is a must-know tool. Jam-packed with more than 80 lectures, this course covers the tool's various applications in the realm of statistical analysis.

Master Microsoft Excel Macros and Excel VBA (a $50 value)

Learn the fundamentals of working with Excel Visual Basic for Applications, or VBA — the software's programming language — across 57 lectures and more than 3 hours of content. The class is based on several different projects that will show you how to start automating Excel tasks using VBA.

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced (a $175 value)

Feeling overwhelmed? Not to worry — this class is geared towards anyone who hasn't touched Excel beyond its installation. After just six and a half hours of training, you'll know how to build and prepare a solid Excel workbook.

