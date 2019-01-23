Are You Spending Too Much Time Helping Your Kids with Homework?

Help your child succeed in school with this $1 on-demand tutoring.

January 23, 2019 2 min read

It’s said that too much of a good thing is a bad thing, and that undoubtedly applies to homework. While a few after-school assignments can reinforce lessons taught in class, research has shown that middle and high school kids are regularly given unhealthy amounts of homework. As such, they experience increased levels of stress, have a hard time sleeping, and (somewhat ironically) struggle in school.

Remedying this issue can get tricky if you’re a parent. There are only so many hours in a day, and you only have so much mental bandwidth to spare. And even if you are able to sit down with your child to attempt to help them with homework, one expert warns that you might do more harm than good by accidentally confusing them with different teaching methods.

Fortunately, Revolution Prep’s Homework Help on-demand service is here to lend a hand, and at the special introductory price of just $1 for the first month. Geared toward all 6th through 12th graders — not just those who are having a hard time in class — the virtual tutoring program offers test prep and homework assistance covering 30 popular subjects. As a result, students experience less stress and spend less time doing homework while boosting their grades and test scores.

Unlike in-person services, Homework Help doesn’t limit you to part-time tutors within driving distance. Since it’s entirely online, your child is taught by full-time professional tutors who are the best in the business (not just the best in your area). Every Homework Help subscription comes with live and on-demand access to these experts, who are available every late afternoon to night of the week and trained in 30 different subjects.