Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: After Indonesia, Oyo Eyes the Philippine Market

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
1 min read

Here's a new series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past week. 

  1. Apple was infected by a new bug that allowed iPhone owners to hear audio from users who had not accepted their Facetime video call. It was immediately disabled after complaints were made.
  2. After investing $100 million in Indonesia, the Indian hospitality chain OYO has launched operations in the Philippines to boost its presence in Southeast Asia. 
  3. Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing may cut 25 percent of the staff across product technology, ride-hailing and other teams. The company has been registering worse than expected losses owing to safety concerns.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Carlos Ghosn Resigns From Renault Amid Misconduct Charges

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Oxford University Suspends Huawei's Sponsorships

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Flyspaces Acquires its Hong Kong Competitor Quikspaces