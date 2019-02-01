Friday Flashback: After Indonesia, Oyo Eyes the Philippine Market
Here's a new series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past week.
- Apple was infected by a new bug that allowed iPhone owners to hear audio from users who had not accepted their Facetime video call. It was immediately disabled after complaints were made.
- After investing $100 million in Indonesia, the Indian hospitality chain OYO has launched operations in the Philippines to boost its presence in Southeast Asia.
- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing may cut 25 percent of the staff across product technology, ride-hailing and other teams. The company has been registering worse than expected losses owing to safety concerns.