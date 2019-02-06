Using Public Wi-Fi? Here's How to Protect Your Personal Data.

NordVPN's top-rated security solution is on sale for the next few days.

February 6, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Another day, another online security scare. This week, Wired magazine is reporting that hackers are distributing a "megaleak" among themselves of more than 2.2 billion unique usernames and passwords, all of which were obtained in recent years as part of database breaches at Dropbox, LinkedIn, Yahoo, and other major companies. (You can find out if your own information has been compromised using the Hasso Plattner Institute's Identity Leak Checker.)

When you consider the sheer size and sophistication of that nefarious database amid our ongoing battle against cybercriminals, taking steps to protect yourself online might seem like a fool's errand. But locking down your digital identity is as simple as setting up a VPN.

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are services that route your online traffic through an encrypted server so you can browse safely and anonymously on any public Wi-Fi network. They've grown in popularity in response to recent cyber threats, and as such the VPN market is ripe with competition. Still, few can compare with NordVPN, a top-tier security solution that just went on sale in the Entrepreneur Store.

Having earned an ultra-rare "Outstanding" score from PC Mag, NordVPN is among the best-rated services of its kind thanks to the powerful, bulletproof protection it provides. It works by double-encrypting all of the data that's sent through its private tunnels, which lets you bypass content restrictions and stay incognito. You'll enjoy high-speed connections while you're browsing content and streaming videos on its connection, whether you're using a public Wi-Fi hotspot or a cellular network. Plus, it automatically shuts down your site as soon as your VPN connection drops, so no data ever leaks.

Not only that, NordVPN abides by a "no logging policy" in that it'll never record your activity while you're connected to its servers. And yes — that includes all 3.521 of its servers across 61 different countries. No matter where you're surfing the web, you can do so with total peace of mind thanks to NordVPN.

For a limited time, our readers can sign up for access to NordVPN for up to 79 percent off. Take your pick from one-year subscriptions (a $286.80 value), on sale for $60; two-year subscriptions (a $286.80 value), on sale for $95.75; and three-year subscriptions (a $430.20 value), on sale for $107.55.