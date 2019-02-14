My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Math

Learn How to Apply Math to Important Business Decisions, for Less Than $10

Maybe your high school algebra lessons weren't as useless as you thought.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Apply Math to Important Business Decisions, for Less Than $10
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your teachers and professors were pulling your leg when they promised you'd use algebra, geometry, and calculus post-graduation.

The biggest issue with the way most of us were taught the more complex branches of math (and therefore find them useless now) is this: we were shown how to use them, but not why we should use them. Take trigonometry, for instance. If your experience with it is limited to assignments that required you to measure a two-dimensional triangle's angles, it makes sense that you find it irrelevant now. But if you knew how to apply that knowledge to, say, the construction of your new roof or a pilot's descent onto a runway, you might be singing a different tune.

For even more insights into the real-life applications of core mathematical concepts, consider enrolling in Essential Business Math, a CPD-accredited class on that very subject. Taught by Dr. Chris Littlewood, an experienced researcher who studied physics and math at Oxford and Cambridge, the course will leave you with the mathematical know-how to make important business decisions.

Across eight hours of content, Dr. Littlewood covers everything from arithmetic to algebra and beyond. His teaching includes more basic concepts like fractions, decimals, percentages, and ratios, as well as the intermediate formulas you can use to calculate interest, compound interest, debits, and credits. Once you master those calculations, you'll delve into lessons on how to assess an investment via depreciation, present value, and rate of return. And upon completion of all five training sections, you'll receive a certificate of completion that'll impress employers upon its addition to your résumé.

Lifetime access to Essential Business Math usuallly retails for nearly $400, but Entrepreneur readers can enroll for the exclusive price of just $9.99 — a massive 97 percent savings.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Math

8 Reasons People Hate Math (and Why You Should Love It)

Analytics

Every Self-Respecting Professional Should Know These 4 Business-Critical Calculations

Franchisors

This Tutor Used a Blend of Teaching Styles to Reach Kids Worldwide