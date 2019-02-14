Learn How to Apply Math to Important Business Decisions, for Less Than $10

Maybe your high school algebra lessons weren't as useless as you thought.

February 14, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your teachers and professors were pulling your leg when they promised you'd use algebra, geometry, and calculus post-graduation.

The biggest issue with the way most of us were taught the more complex branches of math (and therefore find them useless now) is this: we were shown how to use them, but not why we should use them. Take trigonometry, for instance. If your experience with it is limited to assignments that required you to measure a two-dimensional triangle's angles, it makes sense that you find it irrelevant now. But if you knew how to apply that knowledge to, say, the construction of your new roof or a pilot's descent onto a runway, you might be singing a different tune.

For even more insights into the real-life applications of core mathematical concepts, consider enrolling in Essential Business Math, a CPD-accredited class on that very subject. Taught by Dr. Chris Littlewood, an experienced researcher who studied physics and math at Oxford and Cambridge, the course will leave you with the mathematical know-how to make important business decisions.

Across eight hours of content, Dr. Littlewood covers everything from arithmetic to algebra and beyond. His teaching includes more basic concepts like fractions, decimals, percentages, and ratios, as well as the intermediate formulas you can use to calculate interest, compound interest, debits, and credits. Once you master those calculations, you'll delve into lessons on how to assess an investment via depreciation, present value, and rate of return. And upon completion of all five training sections, you'll receive a certificate of completion that'll impress employers upon its addition to your résumé.

Lifetime access to Essential Business Math usuallly retails for nearly $400, but Entrepreneur readers can enroll for the exclusive price of just $9.99 — a massive 97 percent savings.