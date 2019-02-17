Build Your Blog's Traffic with Help From an Experienced Pro

You can learn how to drive traffic to your blog by enrolling in Darren Murph's course, on sale now.

Everyone and their grandma has a blog nowadays but is it still an effective way to reach an audience?

First, a brief history lesson: Writer Justin Hall created what is now considered to be the very first blog way back in 1994. Justin's Links from the Underground, as he called it, was a platform where he could "[share] my life in explicit detail online" — sort of like a digital diary.

Once the publishing sites Blogger and LiveJournal launched five years later, blogging as a hobby was made more accessible to the public. Brands began to hop on the blogging bandwagon around the same time, which is when content marketing as we know it was essentially born.

Blogging has become a top priority for many businesses in the years since, with more than half of modern marketing professionals citing blogging as their top inbound marketing tactic. And that's for good reason: Research has shown that companies with active blogs produce 67 percent more leads; receive 97 percent more links to their website; generate twice as much email traffic, and score five times more conversions than their blog-less peers.

So to answer your question, yes: Unlike most things from the '90s, blogging is still en vogue, at least in the worlds of marketing and brand-building, and will likely remain as such for the foreseeable future. That's why the Entrepreneur Store is currently offering a deal on "How to Write a Blog Post That Drives Traffic," a ten-lecture online class that'll teach you how to find steady work and thrive in the field.

The course is led by instructor Darren Murph, the former editor-at-large of Engadget and the world's most prolific professional blogger (per the Guinness World Records). Across more than two hours of content, he teaches enrollees how to improve their writing skills and pinpoint details within their copy that others often miss. By the end of his workshop, participants will have an awesome portfolio of work with which they can build a solid freelance career.

