This post is for you if you need a Tax Clearance Certificate from SARS. We explain everything you need to know about Tax Clearance Certificates in South Africa: from why you need one to apply for most Tenders, Contracts or RFQ's to how to get yours as quickly as possible.

January 29, 2019 5 min read

When applying for Tenders, Contracts and RFQ’s in South Africa, chances are you need to submit a Tax Clearance Certificate. In this piece we’re explaining the why, the how and the where on getting a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa.

We've asked our team of specialists at Company Partners to answer frequently-asked questions they get from South African entrepreneurs on Tax Clearance Certificates.

Here are the questions SA entrepreneurs have on Tax Clearance Certificates and our expert’s answers (you can just skip to the FAQ’s you’re interested in):

The definition of a Tax Clearance Certificate Why do I need a Tax Clearance Certificate for Contracts, Tenders or RFQs? How to get a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa Where to get a Tax Clearance Certificate Is a Tax Clearance Certificate compulsory in South Africa to apply for Tenders? The fastest way to get a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa.

1. The definition of a Tax Clearance Certificate

A Tax Clearance Certificate is essentially a piece of official documentation that your business can get from SARS as proof that you have no outstanding Tax at SARS. Having a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa means your business is in good standing with SARS.

2. Why do I need a Tax Clearance Certificate for Contracts, Tenders or RFQs?

You want to partner with credible companies, right? The same goes for companies looking for contractors. That’s why companies want to check if their potential contractors are in good standing with SARS.

You cannot skip your SARS payments and get a Tax Clearance Certificate. You need to “clear” all Tax matters first before you can get the certificate.

In short, that’s exactly why you’ll see most Tenders, Contracts or RFQ’s asking you to provide a Tax Clearance Certificate in your applications/bids. It’s essentially a form of administrative security to ensure you don’t have bad debt with SARS.

3. How to get a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa

SARS is the only entity who can issue legal Tax Clearance Certificates in South Africa. However, there are various way to get a SARS-issued Tax Clearance Certificate.

The first method is using eFiling and navigating SARS’s e-portal by yourself.

The second is queuing at a local SARS branch.

The third, and the easiest method is asking a Tax Professional to assist you. This can either be a Tax Accountant, or a fast-tracked company service provider.

A team of Tax Experts can communicate directly with SARS on your behalf.

This is one of the easiest methods to get your Tax Clearance Certificate simply because you don't need to figure out what, how and where you need to submit your details and the required documentation. Professional services know exactly what SARS wants – and also how and where they want it.

This process is also much faster and easier because it’s online and completely rules out queuing and unclarity.

4. Where to get a Tax Clearance Certificate

As mentioned in the previous answer, there are three ways to get a Tax Clearance Certificate. Although all three approaches entail a SARS-issued Tax Clearance Certificate, the third way is by far the easiest and the fastest.

The first method is applying online and DIY via SARS’s eFiling site. This might be complicated and time-consuming if you don’t know exactly what documentation you need to submit and in what formats.

The second method is visiting a local SARS branch for assistance.

The third option is using a Tax Accountant or a professional service provider.

The professional service process is typically simple:

Step 1:

Step 2:

Follow the easy steps your dedicated Consultant gives you telephonically and via email. If you need any assistance, just contact your Consultant.

Step 3:

They make sure you get your Tax Clearance Certificate in record-breaking time.

5. Is a Tax Clearance Certificate compulsory in South Africa when applying for Tenders?

Usually, yes. Any credible company or government institution will probably request a Tax Clearance Certificate.

A Tax Clearance Certificate issued by SARS is the only proof they have that you don’t have any outstanding debts payable to SARS.

6. The fastest way to get a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa

The fastest way to get a Tax Clearance Certificate in South Africa is using a professional to assist you. Before you opt out in fear of the associated cost, there really are cost-effective options for you.

You could use a part-time Tax Accountant to assist you or you could use a professional service provider. Professional services specialise in offering online and fast-tracked company administration.

Using a professional cuts out the time you’re going to spend queuing at a local SARS branch or trying to figure out what and how you need to submit the required documentation.

