Nicole Crampton is an SEO specialist who contributes to Entrepreneur.com/za. She has studied a BA Journalism at Monash South Africa and has continued her studies with a Creative Writing degree from UNISA. Nicole has completed several courses in writing and online marketing, and continues to hone her skills and expertise in digital media, digital marketing and content creation.
Incubators
The Definitive List Of South African Business Incubators For Start-Ups
Are you looking for an incubator to ensure the sustainability of your start-up? This comprehensive list of South African incubators will set you in the right direction.
Funding And Financial Assistance For SA Women Entrepreneurs
Female entrepreneurs are growing in numbers, but without access to appropriate funding many start-ups will find it difficult to grow their businesses, regardless of whether there's a man or woman at the helm. Fortunately, access to funds for female entrepreneurs is improving thanks to government and private enterprises.
Business Leaders
29 Top Influential SA Business Leaders
Learn from these South African titans of industry to guide you on your entrepreneurial journey to success.
Starting a Business
20 South African Side-Hustles You Can Start This Weekend
Start one or more of these low cost 20 South African side-hustles this weekend.
Watch List: 50 Top SA Business Women To Watch
Don't miss out on these 50 female trailblazers making an impact in the South African and international entrepreneurial space.
growth mindset
It's Time to Change Your Mind About Failure
If you want to really be a success, you need to first learn to fail.
Startups
11 Marijuana Business Opportunities You Can Launch in South Africa Right Now
The verdict is in: It's not (yet) legal to commercially grow cannabis in South Africa, but there are multiple business opportunities for home growers that are on the right side of the law.