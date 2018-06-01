Constance Prince Maurice – For Unspoiled Luxury Between Lake And Lagoon

Romantic hideaway, stunning architectural design, luxurious setting; choose from one of the 64 Junior suites, 12 Family suites, 12 Villas or the lavish Princely Villa at Constance Prince Maurice. Unplug and recharge in a 5* luxury hideaway surrounded by an abundance of nature. Blissfully peaceful, its elegance is matched only by our discreet, intuitive service. Experience our passion for wine in the most extensive wine cellar in the Indian Ocean. A place to open your heart and let the everyday slip away.

Constance Prince Maurice enjoys an idyllic location on the north-east coast of Mauritius. It is 15 minutes from the airport by helicopter and 35 km from the capital Port Louis. Constance Prince Maurice is situated on 60 hectares of private land which is completely unspoilt, sheltered from the prevailing winds and ensuring maximum privacy for its guests. Its tropical gardens consist of rare and luxuriant vegetation and the calm turquoise lagoon blends perfectly with the fresh green hinterland and the secluded beaches of brilliant white sand. A natural fish reserve situated in the western part of the hotel adds to the uniqueness and natural beauty of the location.

Designed by architectural mastermind Jean Marc Eynaud and designer David Edwards, Constance Prince Maurice is where style, space and architectural designs create the perfect hotel lifestyle. Peaceful by day, the hotel is amidst lush tropical greenery. Our infinity pool and natural reserves add to the décor by instilling a sense of tranquillity.

Picturesque at night, the structure of the hotel is enhanced by warm lights positioned to harmonise with the environment. Lounge in an intimate and secluded setting, pamper yourself at the U Spa by Constance and Sisley and feast on exceptional cuisine created by our chefs from around the world.

Families can choose our beach villas and complimentary Constance kids clubs while golf pros can retreat to our two 18-hole championship golf courses.

Inspired by Feng Shui principles to create the perfect sense of harmony, all beds stand high above floor level to help the circulation of Qi. In the first hall of the Archipel restaurant, internal concrete columns are at the centre of the hall so as to increase the concentration of energy in the centre.

Highlights of your stay

Taste one of our 25,000 wine bottles in the Indian Ocean’s largest wine cellar

Enjoy a fine dinner in a floating bar and restaurant… a Mauritius exclusive

Gaze at the underwater waterfall illusion from a helicopter

Experience kite surfing with friends and family.

The Constance Hotels and Resorts Group owns and manages a number of luxurious island destinations in the Indian Ocean, made up of 5-star Resorts: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius), Constance Ephelia (Seychelles), Constance Moofushi (Maldives), Constance Tsarabanjina (Madagascar) and 5-star deluxe Hotels: Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius), Constance Lemuria (Seychelles) and Constance Halaveli (Maldives).

Distinctive elements for these hotels and resorts include magnificent locations with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world; distinctive architecture and design; warm hospitality; completely personalised guest experiences; gastronomic excellence matched by internationally recognised sommeliers; Constance Kids Clubs at all hotels and resorts; complete wellness and rejuvenation with U Spa by Constance; and some of the most beautiful natural diving locations in the world (PADI and CMAS are available at all hotels). Constance Belle Mare Plage, Constance Prince Maurice and Constance

Lemuria Seychelles on Praslin all have 18-hole championship golf courses.

