Constance hotel and resorts

Constance Halaveli – Savour Life On A Magical Secluded Island Hideaway
A 5* luxury island hideaway on stilts in the Indian Ocean that puts paradise at your fingertips. Unforgettable dives and unspoiled beaches make for a totally spoiled you and your loved ones. The magic of your surroundings is as romantic as it is exceptional. Constance Halaveli is like nowhere else. Disconnect. Reconnect. And enjoy relaxation perfected.
Spoil Yourself And Book Your Stay At Constance Aiyana
Set in the fragrant Pemba Island along the 2000 years old Indian Ocean trade route, Constance Aiyana is where you surrender to your senses and the beauty of Pemba, with 30 magnificent villas all facing the turquoise lagoon.
Constance Prince Maurice – For Unspoiled Luxury Between Lake And Lagoon
Romantic hideaway, stunning architectural design, luxurious setting; choose from one of the 64 Junior suites, 12 Family suites, 12 Villas or the lavish Princely Villa at Constance Prince Maurice. Unplug and recharge in a 5* luxury hideaway surrounded by an abundance of nature. Blissfully peaceful, its elegance is matched only by our discreet, intuitive service. Experience our passion for wine in the most extensive wine cellar in the Indian Ocean. A place to open your heart and let the everyday slip away.