Take That Coffee Break With The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group

About the Brand

The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group is a fast-growing and truly South African owned coffee café franchise.

Inspired by the café life prevalent from Cape Town to New York, our popular coffee cafés are renowned for their appeal and high standards in coffee, food, service and décor, underlined by the much talked about New-York-meets-Karoo interior design theme of our cafés.

We are driven by our passion for people and an underlying desire to extend our footprint so that more people can come home to The Daily Coffee Café’s good coffee and be hooked by our warm emotions.

Franchisee Selection Criteria

We award franchises to those who can relate to and buy into The Daily Coffee Café franchise concept, who are willing to keep to the rules and keen to follow through on our systems. At the same time we also encourage independent thinking.

Qualities that we look for in our franchisees:

A passion to make the franchise work

Enthusiasm

Setting high standards with a drive to achieve them

Full focus on the business

Business sense and experience

The ability to use own initiative

Passionate about people

Service orientated

Relationship builders

Financially independent.

How We Support You

Upon signing the franchise agreement, we secure the best location for the franchise. Our involvement escalates during start-up when our full team comes aboard to prepare the café for opening day. This includes shop fitting, logistics, recruitment and skills transfer. We furthermore ensure that the franchisee understands and buys into the ethos of the business.

From there on our support team consisting of the CEO, COO, operations manager, corporate chefs, corporate barista, brand developer and content writer, actively continue to support the franchise in matters ranging from managing the business through to quality control and refresher training.

Your Investment:

Average timeframe from application approval to opening doors: 45 days.

45 days. Establishment cost: R900 000, site specific.

R900 000, site specific. Initial stock cost: R30 000.

R30 000. Estimated time frame to reach break-even: Within three months.

Within three months. Average size of operation: 150 m² to 200 m².

150 m² to 200 m². Monthly royalty fee: 5% of turnover.

5% of turnover. Recommended staff: Up to ten, including manager.

Application Process

The following main activities follow once the parties have agreed to open a new franchise:

Signing of the agreement

Selecting a suitable location for the business

Preparation of and outfitting the premises

Introduction to our suppliers

Two weeks of training

Opening day

On-site support for ten days after opening date

Full access thereafter to our support team.

Vital Stats