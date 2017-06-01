My Queue

Company Post South Africa

Take That Coffee Break With The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group

Image credit: The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group
About the Brand

The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group is a fast-growing and truly South African owned coffee café franchise.

Inspired by the café life prevalent from Cape Town to New York, our popular coffee cafés are renowned for their appeal and high standards in coffee, food, service and décor, underlined by the much talked about New-York-meets-Karoo interior design theme of our cafés.

We are driven by our passion for people and an underlying desire to extend our footprint so that more people can come home to The Daily Coffee Café’s good coffee and be hooked by our warm emotions.

Franchisee Selection Criteria

We award franchises to those who can relate to and buy into The Daily Coffee Café franchise concept, who are willing to keep to the rules and keen to follow through on our systems. At the same time we also encourage independent thinking.

Qualities that we look for in our franchisees:

  • A passion to make the franchise work
  • Enthusiasm
  • Setting high standards with a drive to achieve them
  • Full focus on the business
  • Business sense and experience
  • The ability to use own initiative
  • Passionate about people
  • Service orientated
  • Relationship builders
  • Financially independent.

How We Support You

Upon signing the franchise agreement, we secure the best location for the franchise. Our involvement escalates during start-up when our full team comes aboard to prepare the café for opening day. This includes shop fitting, logistics, recruitment and skills transfer. We furthermore ensure that the franchisee understands and buys into the ethos of the business.

From there on our support team consisting of the CEO, COO, operations manager, corporate chefs, corporate barista, brand developer and content writer, actively continue to support the franchise in matters ranging from managing the business through to quality control and refresher training.

Your Investment:

  • Average timeframe from application approval to opening doors: 45 days.
  • Establishment cost: R900 000, site specific.
  • Initial stock cost: R30 000.
  • Estimated time frame to reach break-even: Within three months.
  • Average size of operation: 150 m² to 200 m².
  • Monthly royalty fee: 5% of turnover.
  • Recommended staff: Up to ten, including manager.

Application Process

The following main activities follow once the parties have agreed to open a new franchise:

  • Signing of the agreement
  • Selecting a suitable location for the business
  • Preparation of and outfitting the premises
  • Introduction to our suppliers
  • Two weeks of training
  • Opening day
  • On-site support for ten days after opening date
  • Full access thereafter to our support team.

Vital Stats

Overview

Company  

The Daily Coffee Café Franchise Group

Nature of Franchise    

Coffee café franchise

Established    

2013

Footprint    

15 cafés in South Africa

Investment

Total Set-up Cost    

R900 000, depending on site

Initial Franchise Fee    

None

Management Fees    

5% of turnover

Marketing Fee    

None

Hot spots

As an established brand, The Daily Coffee Café offers an investment opportunity in South Africa’s lucrative and fast-growing market for recognised coffee-related destinations.

Contact details

Contact Person    

Adriaan de Bruyn

Email 

adriaan@thedailycoffeecafe.co.za

Visit

www.thedailycoffeecafe.co.za

Call

+27 (0)82 781 0899

