Jim Joseph

What Mac and Cheese Can Teach You About Business
Business Ideas

Don't bury your benefits -- show off what you have to offer.
4 min read
Most Job Candidates Fail My Simple Interview Test Right Away. Here's How.
Interview Questions

Here are five things you can do to make your job hunt easier.
4 min read
Don't Be Facebook -- Here's How to Earn and Keep Your Customers' Trust
Facebook

If you're a local brand, you have even more responsibility to be honest with your customers.
5 min read
5 Marketing Strategies From Major Brands: What You Can Learn From Their Mistakes and Successes
Marketing Strategies

You don't need a big budget to learn from these big-budget brands.
4 min read
Great Marketing Strategies You Can Steal From the Most Successful Super Bowl Ads
Marketing

You don't need $5 million to advertise like major brands.
4 min read
5 Ways to Be The Leader Your Team So Desperately Needs
Leadership Qualities

You don't need to be Captain America to be a role model.
5 min read
Don't Let Your Butt Dominate Your Brain
Local

Are you too focused on local problems and ideas?
4 min read
4 Ways I Fail Forward on a Daily Basis and Why You Should Do the Same
Failure

Failure isn't as scary if you consider it a necessary step toward eventual success.
3 min read
Struggling to Market to Millennials? Here Are 4 Tips That Can Help.
Marketing to Millennials

The strategies that worked for baby boomers and Generation X just don't work anymore.
4 min read
You Can't Be Everything for Everybody, So Stop Trying
Marketing tips

It might seem strange, but you're better off appealing to a small group of loyal customers than trying to attract everyone.
5 min read
What's the Signature Skill You Need to Be a Great Marketer?
Online Marketing

Every great chef needs to know how to make a great omelette. What's your omelette?
4 min read
3 Tips on How You Can Stop Using Meaningless Buzzwords
Buzzwords

Don't let your office's shorthand speech get in the way of strong communication.
3 min read
How to Create a Work Environment That Works Better for the Freelance Spirit
Office Space

What you can learn from the pop-up employee spirit.
4 min read
Why Your Business Needs to Be More Flexible Than Ever
Flexibility

Is your company and its marketing approach ready to change and adapt to new information?
4 min read
Wear a Belt and Suspenders: How to Stay Ready for Adversity
Managing Risk

When disaster strikes, you'll be ready.
5 min read
