My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Post South Africa

Vodacom One Net Business

Vodacom One Net Business, the next evolution towards a truly fixed and mobile converged telephony service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Vodacom One Net Business
Image credit: Vodacom
Brand Publisher
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vodacom One Net Business is a cloud-based, unified communication solution that seamlessly integrates your fixed and mobile telephony services across any device. Making or receiving a call in the office on an IP phone and continuing that same call by 'pulling' the call to a cellphone, tablet or desktop device, without a break in transmission, is now a reality.

Because all this integration occurs in the cloud, the service removes the need for on-premise PBX equipment. This allows employees to work effectively, whether in the office or out and about.

The One Net Business mobile and desktop apps allow for team collaboration through features like chat, peer to peer video conferencing, presence information, screen and content sharing. Best of all, One Net Business service enables working within a pay-as-you-grow model housed on our secure, managed network.

According to Chris Ross, Vodacom Business Managing Executive: Business Solutions: 'Being able to work remotely and on any device, can rapidly improve productivity. One Net Business delivers true convergence and a simpler, more effective way to manage communications'.

Instant connectivity

One Net Business allows customers to switch calls between cellphone and IP phones at the push of a button, without transferring the call. This features reduces the number of missed calls and missed opportunities by offering greater agility, productivity and efficiency with less complex solutions:

  • Fixed and mobile convergence: Allows the user to determine how fixed and mobile calls will be answered and managed between devices.
  • One voicemail for your customers: Your cellphone and landline number become one. Be available using one number on all end devices, regardless of whether you’re in the office, at home or on your cellphone. One single voicemail inbox means you’ll never miss calls from customers again.
  • One provider: For all fixed and mobile requirements.
  • Future-proofed, Unified Communications technology in the cloud: Regular new software releases and an easy-to-use self- service portal (One Net Manager) that lets you manage your One Net Business services directly.
  • Direct calls: To the right department or person across any device.
  • Always ready to answer: Monitor the call availability of colleagues and direct calls as needed.
  • Better collaboration: With diverse collaboration tools, your teams can work together more efficiently than ever - independent of location, time and end device. Whether in video or audio conferences, through desktop sharing, presence information or chat – One Net Business users cooperate simultaneously and in real time.

One Net Business introduces the Vodacom One Net Mobile and Desktop App

No matter which devices you use to make and receive voice and video calls (the device must support video calling), One Net Business converges your fixed and mobile services, allowing you to determine how, when and where and on which device you want to answer that important customer call or message.

Communications can be routed seamlessly from your desktop, tablet, IP Phone or cellphone at a push of a button.

Vodacom One Net Mobile and Desktop Apps provides a user-friendly full-featured experience, that lets end users quickly and easily access all of their One Net services from a wide range of devices such as cellphones, tablets and desktops. The Vodacom One Net Mobile and Desktop App is only accessible with the One Net Business advanced license.

Opportunity rarely knocks twice

Whether you’re in the office or on the move, you need to be able to respond and react at a moment’s notice. With One Net Business from Vodacom, you’ll be Ready to capitalise on every opportunity, no matter where you are.

Click here to request a call back. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Post South Africa

Backing You With Smarter Tools

Company Post South Africa

Set Up Your SME For Success With Fibre

Company Post South Africa

Take The Toll Out Of Tax