How to Turn Your Good Idea Into a Great One

A former Silicon Valley VC leads this course on fool-proof idea validation.

March 28, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Figuring out how to turn your latest business idea into the next big thing doesn't happen overnight, even if you’re a genius in your industry. Mark Zuckerberg is a great example. The Ivy League programming prodigy started off by overwhelming one of Harvard’s network switches with a site that let users choose the most attractive person from a group of photos.

Although FaceMash was quickly shut down by the university, it sparked an idea in Zuckerberg (or the Winklevoss twins, depending on who you ask), and he began writing code for “Thefacebook” the following semester. The little social site that would eventually grow into the Facebook we know today — and it’s currently worth an estimated $45 billion.

If Zuckerberg’s idea needed tweaking and editing to get it right, there’s no doubt that aspiring entrepreneurs could use a hand sharpening their concepts. How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas is an expert-led course that teaches you how to grow your ideas into profitable companies.

Instructor Evan Kimbrell, the founder and director of the referral-based digital agency Sprintkick, teaches the 67 lectures in this course. He’ll walk you through all 11 hours of content, showing you how to take a more scientific approach to coming up with and pursuing your business ideas.

You’ll learn how to assess an idea’s marketability so that you can give accurate profit forecasts to investors and run your accounting department accordingly. The course also teaches you how to spot market inefficiencies from a mile away, and how to dodge them with new, disruptive business models.

After you gain a solid understanding of the process of developing and improving business ideas, you’ll be able to craft a business plan that appeals to investors and lures in great talent. At the end of the course, you’ll earn a certificate of completion to show off on your resume or LinkedIn profile.

How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas has a sticker price of $170, but you can shine up your ideas right now for only $15 (91 percent off).