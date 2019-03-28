My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Ideas

How to Turn Your Good Idea Into a Great One

A former Silicon Valley VC leads this course on fool-proof idea validation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Turn Your Good Idea Into a Great One
Image credit: Teemu Paananen
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Figuring out how to turn your latest business idea into the next big thing doesn't happen overnight, even if you’re a genius in your industry. Mark Zuckerberg is a great example. The Ivy League programming prodigy started off by overwhelming one of Harvard’s network switches with a site that let users choose the most attractive person from a group of photos.

Although FaceMash was quickly shut down by the university, it sparked an idea in Zuckerberg (or the Winklevoss twins, depending on who you ask), and he began writing code for “Thefacebook” the following semester. The little social site that would eventually grow into the Facebook we know today — and it’s currently worth an estimated $45 billion.

If Zuckerberg’s idea needed tweaking and editing to get it right, there’s no doubt that aspiring entrepreneurs could use a hand sharpening their concepts. How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas is an expert-led course that teaches you how to grow your ideas into profitable companies.

Instructor Evan Kimbrell, the founder and director of the referral-based digital agency Sprintkick, teaches the 67 lectures in this course. He’ll walk you through all 11 hours of content, showing you how to take a more scientific approach to coming up with and pursuing your business ideas.

You’ll learn how to assess an idea’s marketability so that you can give accurate profit forecasts to investors and run your accounting department accordingly. The course also teaches you how to spot market inefficiencies from a mile away, and how to dodge them with new, disruptive business models.

After you gain a solid understanding of the process of developing and improving business ideas, you’ll be able to craft a business plan that appeals to investors and lures in great talent. At the end of the course, you’ll earn a certificate of completion to show off on your resume or LinkedIn profile.

How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas has a sticker price of $170, but you can shine up your ideas right now for only $15 (91 percent off).

 

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Ideas

Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

Business Ideas

75 Ideas for Businesses You Can Launch for Cheap or Free

Business Ideas

10 Best New Age Business Ideas