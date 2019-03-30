My Queue

Fashion

The Executive Selection: Willow Stream Spa At Fairmont The Palm

Unwind your work week by pampering yourself with Déesse Pro LED facial treatment at Willow Stream Spa and get that new glow on.
The Executive Selection: Willow Stream Spa At Fairmont The Palm
Image credit: Willow Stream Spa Fairmont The Palm
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A quick glance at my (and your) agenda over the past few weeks shows us that this year’s event season is already in full swing- although in Dubai there is hardly ever a period with no occasion worth noting.

Since the demanding work hours, in addition to the harmful city dust, will soon take their toll on my skin, I headed to Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai for a Déesse Pro LED mask facial treatment. It is an hour-long facial developed by Dr. Rita Rakus, a London-based doctor who lists celebrities like Madonna, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson, among her clients.

Deesse Pro LED mask treatment at Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai 
Source: Willow Stream Spa

I soon discover that the treatment is not just about the face, but about taking the whole of me to the state of balance. After being welcomed by the spa’s friendly staff, I’m taken to a clean, dimly lit and extremely relaxing treatment room, where a beautician starts by removing makeup and dust from my face, telling me more about the patented HydraFacial technology -dubbed a confidence booster- whose spiral design helps cleanse, exfoliate, and extract impurities and dead skin cells, while infusing vital nutrients such as antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid into the skin. This phase lasts for half an hour, and over the next 20 minutes, she puts a Deesse Pro LED mask on my face, a device that uses low light therapy by way of medical-grade light emitting diodes to expose the skin to clinically proven wavelengths of light, delivered in safe, therapeutic doses- all of this is to say that this is, essentially, a pain-free way to achieve naturally vibrant and clearer skin.

Related: Treat Yourself: Linda Meredith At The Spa At Palazzo Versace Dubai

