Fashion
Success Stories
How This Haitian Designer Ascended the Ranks of the Fashion World to Win Its Most Prestigious Award
Growing up in Brooklyn with a single parent, this young designer describes his incredible story to Gerard Adams.
Customer Engagement
To Stay Ahead in the Online Fashion Space, This CFO Looks Beyond Trends
Offering customers more than just free shipping and returns is one part of Revolve's Jesse Timmermans's strategy.
Sustainability
How Fashion Brands Can Assist Sustainable Development
It's about conserving the environment and making lives better.
Social Entrepreneurship
This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics
Wildfang donates substantial money to progressive causes and is willing to make a statement with its products, even if it loses money doing it.
Fashion
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Abo brings her book to life with a runway at New York Fashion Week.
Women Entrepreneurs
What 13 Years and 200 Retail Store Launches Have Taught Tory Burch About Leadership
Here is what the iconic fashion designer has learned along her journey that may help other entrepreneurs along theirs.
Startups
How This Luxury Sleepwear Business Found Its Footing Amid a Revolution
Conditions are rarely perfect when it comes to founding a startup -- but sometimes a new business can offer an unlikely calm within a storm of uncertainty.
'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet
As Emma Grede builds inclusive denim brand Good American (alongside co-founder Khloe Kardashian) she leans on Massenet for emotional and professional support.
This Co-Founder's Former Boss Became Her Mentor -- and Encouraged Her to Leave Her Corporate Gig
Sophie Kahn founded Aurate while she was still working full-time at Marc Jacobs. And it was all her boss's idea.
How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup
Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson had a plan in place -- it just didn't involve launching a startup. Here's how they found the guts to follow their passion and launch custom-fit shoe company Margaux.
Books
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 12: Working Mama.
Jessica Abo talks about the final stage of the book process and how she's getting ready for her fashion show with a newborn.