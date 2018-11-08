Fashion

To Stay Ahead in the Online Fashion Space, This CFO Looks Beyond Trends
Customer Engagement

Offering customers more than just free shipping and returns is one part of Revolve's Jesse Timmermans's strategy.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How Fashion Brands Can Assist Sustainable Development
Sustainability

It's about conserving the environment and making lives better.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics
Social Entrepreneurship

Wildfang donates substantial money to progressive causes and is willing to make a statement with its products, even if it loses money doing it.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.
Fashion

Jessica Abo brings her book to life with a runway at New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
What 13 Years and 200 Retail Store Launches Have Taught Tory Burch About Leadership
Women Entrepreneurs

Here is what the iconic fashion designer has learned along her journey that may help other entrepreneurs along theirs.
Heidi Lynne Kurter | 4 min read
How This Luxury Sleepwear Business Found Its Footing Amid a Revolution
Startups

Conditions are rarely perfect when it comes to founding a startup -- but sometimes a new business can offer an unlikely calm within a storm of uncertainty.
Patti Fletcher | 4 min read
'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet

As Emma Grede builds inclusive denim brand Good American (alongside co-founder Khloe Kardashian) she leans on Massenet for emotional and professional support.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
This Co-Founder's Former Boss Became Her Mentor -- and Encouraged Her to Leave Her Corporate Gig

Sophie Kahn founded Aurate while she was still working full-time at Marc Jacobs. And it was all her boss's idea.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup

Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson had a plan in place -- it just didn't involve launching a startup. Here's how they found the guts to follow their passion and launch custom-fit shoe company Margaux.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 12: Working Mama.
Books

Jessica Abo talks about the final stage of the book process and how she's getting ready for her fashion show with a newborn.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
