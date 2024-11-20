You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having started her career in the technology sector in Silicon Valley, Saadia Khan quickly realized that she can use her knowledge of technology to create a platform that would house global artisanal products. Indus Threads was born as an impact driven brand aiming to empower women all over the world. "In founding Indus Threads, I combined my three passions: travel and discovering new places, love of accessories, and empowering global artisans," she says. "Indus Threads is more than a fashion brand; it's a movement that empowers women through style. It has ignited a revolution where affordable luxury, trendsetting designs, and impactful philanthropy converge."

Entrepreneur Middle East talked with Khan about how Indus Threads is shaping a future where personal expression and social impact intertwine, leaving a legacy of positivity and empowerment for generations to come.

You have stated before that Indus Threads is on a mission to empower women. How do you do that? I believe that accessories have the power to be personal statements of identity and confidence. When a woman selects an accessory, whether it's a meticulously crafted bag or a dazzling piece of jewelry, she's communicating an unspoken narrative about herself to the world. It's an act of unapologetically embracing her individuality and asserting her presence.

Image courtesy of Indus Threads

Where do you get the inspiration for your collection? I am forever discovering and exploring new trends, whether online or when traveling. When sourcing, I like to discover local markets and unique products local to that location.

What is your vision for Indus Threads? My vision for the brand goes beyond fashion- it's a philosophy that elevates women's confidence and self-esteem. My belief in the transformative potential of accessories resonates throughout the brand. I am committed to democratizing luxury and that is rooted in my own personal journey. The notion that style should be accessible to everyone guided me to craft a platform where fashion-conscious individuals could adorn themselves with unique pieces that reflect their identity. The idea of affordable luxury is not just a tagline for me, it's a core principle that fuels my passion to bring top-notch designs to every woman's wardrobe.

What impact do you wish Indus Threads to have on the world? Indus Threads goes beyond fashion to make a real impact in the lives of women. A portion of every sale is directed towards charities dedicated to supporting women's causes worldwide. My journey began with a visit to a remote village, where I witnessed women working diligently to support their families through their traditional embroidery skills. This commitment to transparency is evident through the release of our annual impact reports, detailing the allocation of funds and the tangible difference these charities make in communities.

Who has inspired your entrepreneurial journey? My father, who taught me to dream big, be bold and never play safe.

Image courtesy of Indus Threads

What is next for Indus Threads? Scaling and reaching to more women worldwide. Indus Threads continues to evolve, embracing fashion's ever-changing landscape. Our dedication to providing unique, accessible luxury through impactful accessories remains unwavering. As a trailblazer in the world of fashion, Indus Threads plans to expand its offerings, introducing new collections and collaborations that resonate with its empowering vision. The brand's commitment to sustainability and empowering women will remain at the forefront of its future endeavors, driving its continued growth and impact.

'TREP TALK: Indus Threads Founder Sadie Khan Advises Entrepreneurs

Just go for it. Start small. Don't be afraid to fail. Don't let fear and comfort hold you back. Don't worry about what people will think.