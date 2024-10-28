Bringing real comfort and confidence to women navigating menopause, so they can thrive in the workplace without compromise.

As the conversation around inclusivity in the business world evolves, there's one area that remains largely neglected: supporting women during menopause. With over a billion women expected to reach menopause by 2025, the need for solutions that allow women to thrive at work is undeniable. Enter Femography & Become by MAS Holdings, pioneers in FemTech apparel, who are not only challenging the status quo but offering real, functional solutions to help women navigate this life stage with confidence and comfort.

Menopause in the Workplace: A Challenge Overdue for Attention

Menopause often brings physical symptoms that can make navigating the workday difficult, yet it remains a taboo topic. Hot flashes, sleepless nights, and fatigue are just a few of the symptoms that can affect productivity, and it's no surprise that 90% of women believe companies need to do more to support them during this time.

The business world is starting to wake up to this reality, but many organizations still haven't caught up. While conversations about workplace inclusivity are becoming more commonplace, the challenges faced by menopausal women are rarely addressed head-on. That's where Femography steps in—offering both innovation and empathy through their menopause solutions, redefining how women can be supported in the workplace.

A Bold Solution: How Femography is Leading Change

Femography is making waves with its groundbreaking Anti-flush™ Technology, a fabric innovation designed to regulate body temperature and wick away moisture—helping manage the discomfort of hot flashes during critical moments in the workday. The technology helps women manage their symptoms without sacrificing style or professionalism, making it a true game-changer for those experiencing menopause.

Beyond just functionality, Femography's design ethos focuses on empowering women. Their line, also distributed through the consumer brand Become Clothing, ensures that women don't have to choose between comfort and looking good. Whether it's thermoregulating activewear or chic work essentials, Femography ensures that menopausal women feel confident in any environment, especially the workplace.

Brand Expansion: The Rise of Become Clothing

Recognizing a gap in the B2C market, Femography expanded its reach by launching its own brand, Become Clothing. With the same innovative spirit, Become focuses on transforming how women talk about, think about, and take on menopause.

With Become, Femography is not just offering a clothing line—it's creating a movement where women can find products designed to help them navigate this life stage without the discomfort or embarrassment that traditionally comes with it.

A Science-Backed Approach with a Focus on Sustainability

What truly sets Femography apart in the FemTech space is its commitment to science. The company's Anti-flush™ Technology has been rigorously tested in collaboration with leading universities, ensuring its effectiveness in managing hot flashes by absorbing and evaporating heat. Femography is also thinking long-term. Their products, unlike fast-fashion alternatives, are made to last—retaining their functionality for up to 50 washes and reflecting a broader commitment to sustainability.

Changing the Business World's Approach to Menopause

While more businesses are beginning to recognize the importance of inclusivity, few are addressing menopause directly. By introducing innovative products that tackle real symptoms, Femography by MAS is filling a major gap in the market and creating solutions that could reshape how companies support their employees. The company's message to businesses is simple: helping women manage menopause at work isn't just the right thing to do—it's a strategic advantage. Providing these types of solutions can boost morale, increase productivity, and create a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture.

The Future of Menopause at Work

As Femography continues to lead the charge with its science-backed, functional products, the conversation around menopause in the workplace is gaining momentum. What was once a silent struggle is now becoming a shared conversation, and with manufacturers and innovators like Femography offering practical, empowering solutions, the future looks brighter—and cooler—for women everywhere. Businesses that adopt similar approaches to inclusivity will undoubtedly position themselves as leaders in supporting all employees at every stage of their lives.