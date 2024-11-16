Housed within the intricate piece of jewelry is, of course, the Calibre 101, the world's smallest mechanical watch movement.

The latest addition to Jaeger‑LeCoultre's 101 Collection, which seamlessly blends the traditions of high jewelry with the expertise of fine watchmaking, is the 101 Secrets.

Housed within the intricate piece of jewelry is, of course, the Calibre 101, the world's smallest mechanical watch movement.

With 98 components, the entire movement of the Calibre 101 measures just 14mm x 4.8mm with a thickness of 3.4mm and weighs just one gram!

Owing to the precision required in creating such a small movement, the development of the 101 Secrets watch required hundreds of hours of research and 15 different areas of expertise, combining traditional techniques and new technologies, to perfect the design of the case, the opening and closing mechanisms, the precisely articulated bracelet and the positioning of the gemstones.

Made using Platinum 950, which is twice as hard as gold, the 101 Secrets timepiece is laden with 1,028 diamonds.

The feature that lends the luxury watch its name, however, is that it offers not one, but two secrets hidden within the watch – the first is the dial itself, which must be revealed to see the time, and the second is the mechanism that activates the dial cover.

