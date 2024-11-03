Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Executive Selection: COS Autumn/Winter 2024 Mainline and Atelier Collections With earthy hues, rich textures and fabrications and vibrant green accents on display, it is easy to see how this season's collection has been largely influenced by nature.

COS

The New York Fashion Week this month saw London-based fashion brand COS unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2024 mainline and Atelier collections.

Source: COS

Source: COS

Heritage fabrics and traditional designs have also been reimagined through modernist cuts, hardware embellishments and innovative layering techniques.

Staying true to COS' culture of embedding elegance within modernity, the womenswear mainline collection, with its trouser suits with softened structures and oversized and fluid silhouettes, is a keen embodiment of what contemporary femininity comprises.

Source: COS

The menswear collection, on the other hand, focuses on reinventing classic wardrobe staples with barrel-leg trousers that are cut to fit loosely on the body, worn with draped silk shirts for a softer aesthetic.

Source: COS

The show also marked the debut of the Autumn Winter 2024 COS ATELIER collection which draws inspiration from the elegance of ballet and the fluidity of movement, exploring sculptural elements in each silhouette.

