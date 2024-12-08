Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

The Executive Selection: Dune London's Autumn/Winter '24 Collection From carefully sourced leathers to glossy high-shine finishes, discover directional designs and signature silhouettes stand the test of time.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dune London

The Dune London Autumn - Winter (AW) 24 collection is a dedication to low-key luxury and timeless design.

With a focus on trend-led textures and statement hues, look out for jewel tones like its new midnight cherry red and forest green, alongside the brand's house leopard print, hand finished detailing and timeless croc and snake-effect.

From carefully sourced leathers to glossy high-shine finishes, discover directional designs and signature silhouettes stand the test of time, while updating your wardrobe for the season ahead.

Related: The Executive Selection: Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Oil
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'I Just Hustled': She Earned More Than $300,000 Wrapping Gifts Last Year — and It All Started With a Side Hustle

When Michelle Hensley lost her husband to cancer, she needed to figure out how to earn an income for her family.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season

Many people expect retail prices to climb, and they're getting creative to save their wallets.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Salama Mohamed, Founder, Peacefull

The Emirati entrepreneur and social media influencer gets candid on how she came to launch UAE-grown skincare brand Peacefull and what she considers her biggest milestone (yet).

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Franchise

From Boxing to Pilates to Personal Training — Explore the Top 15 Fitness Franchises of 2024

Flex your franchise muscle and discover today's powerhouse fitness franchises, where sweat meets success in every rep.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Starting a Business

How to Start an Event Planning Business: Your Comprehensive Guide

Not sure how to become an event planner? Use this step-by-step guide to launch your event planning business from scratch.

By Laura Tiffany
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel