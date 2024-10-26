This perfect daywear companion has recently been flaunted by the likes of global stars Bella Hadid & Zoë Kravitz.

Inspired by the rich Saint Laurent archives, the brand's new Y line of tote bags has been introduced for Spring 2025.

With the letter Y having been one of the most immediately noticeable and iconic codes of the fashion house for decades now, the bag's design incorporates a reimagined version of the letter's shape.

Source: YSL

With impeccable artisan work done on the leather, the Y tote bag has a refined and contemporary feel and comes in black and brick in fine grained calfskin, as well as in senna canvas desert dust and brick vegetal leather for a summery option.

What's more, this perfect daywear companion has recently been flaunted by the likes of global stars Bella Hadid & Zoë Kravitz!

Source: YSL

The Y line also has a small bucket bag, available in black and brick in fine grained calfskin, as well as in senna canvas desert dust and brick vegetal leather.

