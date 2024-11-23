You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being Human by Salman Khan now has two stores in Dubai- at City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah.

The new store in City Centre Sharjah continues the brand's ethos of offering fashion-forward, conscious clothing for men and women.

Customers shopping at the new Sharjah store will now explore a wide range of stylish and socially conscious apparel, making their shopping experience not just about fashion, but about giving back to society.

Related: The Executive Selection: 1309 Studios' The 11th Odyssey