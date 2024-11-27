Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum Announced as Chairman of Blue Shield Advertising Media Trading Group

Sheikh Mana, known for a distinguished career in both academic and military fields, is set to bring invaluable expertise and a deep commitment to excellence.

Blue Shield Advertising Media Trading (BSA), a UAE-based outdoor advertising company, has announced the appointment of Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum as the Chairman of the company.

This partnership underscores the company's commitment to innovation and positions it for greater expansion in outdoor advertising across the UAE, aligning with Dubai's vision as a global leader in the advertising sector.

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum commented on this milestone, stating: "We are committed to achieving a transformative shift in the advertising field. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Blue Shield Advertising (BSA), we aim to drive positive market changes and introduce projects that resonate with Dubai's prestigious global standing. With the support of our visionary leadership, we are well-equipped to realize this ambitious vision."

Sheikh Mana, known for a distinguished career in both academic and military fields, is thus set to bring invaluable expertise and a deep commitment to excellence, further strengthening BSA's leadership in the market.

Wissam Traboulsi, founder and CEO of BSA, shared the significance of this appointment as one that would take his entity "to new heights." "Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum brings a forward-thinking vision, exceptional leadership, and a passion for innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the standards of outdoor advertising in the UAE," Traboulsi added. "Together, we will expand our portfolio and continue delivering quality-driven solutions to our clients and partners."

Looking ahead, BSA plans to announce new initiatives, including the addition of prime advertising locations across Dubai and the creation of employment opportunities for specialized talents in the industry.