Alex Kearns
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Alex Kearns is Head of Consulting at Ubertas, specializing in migration and modernization. He is an AWS Ambassador and Community Builder, passionately sharing his knowledge through public speaking and blog posts. He loves playing about with new tech and exploring the art of the possible.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Science & Technology
5 Key Strategies for a Seamless Cloud Migration
Use these strategies to ensure your migration to Amazon Web Services is as seamless as possible.