How Pepe Marais Went From Bankruptcy To Founding Joe Public And Becoming An Entrepreneurial Success
After being bankrupt in 2009 Pepe, along with his partners, turned their business around to being one of the best advertising agencies in South Africa.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.We interview entrepreneur Pepe Marais, who co-founded Joe Public, one of the biggest independently owned advertising agencies in South Africa. After being bankrupt in 2009 Pepe found his life's purpose and not only turned his business around, but his entire life. It's all documented in his booked titled Growing Greatness, which is a must read.