My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity Tools

Improve Your Focus at Work With This Top-Rated Productivity App

Focus@Will provides curated playlists filled with music that keeps you on task.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Improve Your Focus at Work With This Top-Rated Productivity App
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Distractions are inevitable when you’re wrapped up in the whirlwind of starting your own company or fighting for a promotion. Putting the finishing touches on your business plan, meeting with potential investors, finding and instructing a reliable team and hunting online for the best tools and equipment will pull you in a thousand directions at once.

All of that energy creates plenty of excitement, but it also makes it hard to buckle down and focus on attention-heavy tasks when you need to crunch numbers or make tough choices. Whether you’re building the foundations for your own business or helping someone else launch their fresh concept, there’s a lot to keep track of — and staying on top of everything can help you earn the profits (and raises) you deserve.

Popping in some earbuds and queueing up your favorite playlist can help block out distracting sounds, but not all tunes are created equal when it comes to focused attention. Some music is better than others when it comes to concentrating, and a lifetime premiums subscription to Focus@Will gives you unlimited access to the best playlists for your workday mindset.

Focus@Will has a 4.5-star rating from more than 400 reviews in Apple’s App Store. It’s used by employees at Apple, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Amazon who need help paying attention to what’s in front of them. This app is more than just a playlist: it’s curated music for productivity. The channels are scientifically optimized to reduce distractions and help you check off everything on your to-do list.

There are more than 50 channels at your disposal, including acoustic, focus spa, classical piano, and electro Bach. You can’t find the music on Focus@Will anywhere else: each track has been digitally edited, remastered and re-produced to remove any distracting elements and keep you focused. Focus@Will's tunes have been proven to increase your productivity by up to 400%.

A lifetime premium subscription to Focus@Will usually costs $299.95, but right now you can improve your productivity at work for only $69.95 (76 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

Stop Annoying Robocalls During Work With This Well-Reviewed App

Productivity Tools

Daily Habits That Will Help Increase Productivity

Productivity Tools

7 Ways to Use a Day Planner to Be a Better Entrepreneur (and Better Version of You)