Improve Your Focus at Work With This Top-Rated Productivity App

Focus@Will provides curated playlists filled with music that keeps you on task.

April 9, 2019 2 min read

Distractions are inevitable when you’re wrapped up in the whirlwind of starting your own company or fighting for a promotion. Putting the finishing touches on your business plan, meeting with potential investors, finding and instructing a reliable team and hunting online for the best tools and equipment will pull you in a thousand directions at once.

All of that energy creates plenty of excitement, but it also makes it hard to buckle down and focus on attention-heavy tasks when you need to crunch numbers or make tough choices. Whether you’re building the foundations for your own business or helping someone else launch their fresh concept, there’s a lot to keep track of — and staying on top of everything can help you earn the profits (and raises) you deserve.

Popping in some earbuds and queueing up your favorite playlist can help block out distracting sounds, but not all tunes are created equal when it comes to focused attention. Some music is better than others when it comes to concentrating, and a lifetime premiums subscription to Focus@Will gives you unlimited access to the best playlists for your workday mindset.

Focus@Will has a 4.5-star rating from more than 400 reviews in Apple’s App Store. It’s used by employees at Apple, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Amazon who need help paying attention to what’s in front of them. This app is more than just a playlist: it’s curated music for productivity. The channels are scientifically optimized to reduce distractions and help you check off everything on your to-do list.

There are more than 50 channels at your disposal, including acoustic, focus spa, classical piano, and electro Bach. You can’t find the music on Focus@Will anywhere else: each track has been digitally edited, remastered and re-produced to remove any distracting elements and keep you focused. Focus@Will's tunes have been proven to increase your productivity by up to 400%.

A lifetime premium subscription to Focus@Will usually costs $299.95, but right now you can improve your productivity at work for only $69.95 (76 percent off).