Security

Browse Smarter and Safer With This VPN

SaferVPN keeps your browsing history away from prying eyes.
Browse Smarter and Safer With This VPN
Image credit: SaferVPN
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’re going to spend a lot of time on your phone when you start your own business. Until your company has been stable for a while, expect to be putting out fires, answering urgent calls from your teammates and making sure you’re meeting every deadline.

When your business is that reliant on your smartphone, you need to take extra precautions to make sure that sensitive emails and financial information stay under wraps. SaferVPN helps you safely surf the web and use your work-related apps at lightning speed.

SaferVPN is a simple, quick safety precaution that you can use on two devices simultaneously. It funnels all of your browsing information through a bank-level, 256-bit encrypted tunnel. This protects you from hackers trying to dig into your personal info and advertisers who want to use your data for targeted marketing. It even prevents your internet service provider from tracking your history.

This VPN’s standout feature is its Automatic Wi-Fi security. When you come into contact with any unsecured Wi-Fi network, it automatically turns on — even if your phone is locked and in your pocket. Unsecured Wi-Fi networks are one of the quickest ways to expose your data, and with SaferVPN, you’re always protected.

A lifetime subscription to SaferVPN costs $777, but right now it’s on sale for $44.99 (94 percent off).

