Learn How to Turn a Profit With Photography

Expert Kevin Kubota teaches you how to turn a hobby into a new gig.

May 4, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s no denying the importance of visuals in your advertising and marketing. Amazing photos are key when you’re creating your website or sharing company posts on social media. They grab attention, and high-quality photos give a greater air of professionalism to your site and posts.

If you’re already a photography hobbyist but don’t know how to turn your passion into cash, Kevin Kubota’s Start and Grow Your Photography Business class will set you on the right path.

Kevin Kubota was named one of the “Top 10 Wedding Photographers in the World” by American Photo Magazine. He’s been in the business for years, and he uses his expertise to show you how to position yourself for success.

This class’s nine hours of instruction cover learning who you are as a photographer, and how you can brand and market yourself to the right clientele. It also covers pricing and packaging strategies to maximize your sales and how to perfect your sales technique.

You can use your newfound business photography techniques to bolster your startup’s site or to create a lucrative side gig. Usually, Start and Grow Your Photography Business with Kevin Kubota costs $99 but right now it’s on sale for $19.99 (79 percent off).